Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH contemplates backdoor moves as Veto shakes up nominations

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Overnight, Big Brother 27 live feeds captured discussions inside the house as Head of Household Vince considered possible backdoor moves following the latest Power of Veto results.

With Keanu and Ava on the block, Morgan’s win of the Veto has opened the door for shifting strategies. Conversations showed Vince weighing his options, Morgan reflecting on her competition success, and Ava providing thoughts on how jury members might view the game.

These exchanges set the stage for a pivotal Veto ceremony that could determine whether the nominations remain intact or a replacement nominee is introduced.

HOH Vince weighs backdoor options after Morgan secures the Power of Veto on Big Brother 27

Morgan’s Veto win and conversations with Vince

After her Veto victory, Morgan spoke with Vince about the competition and their odds moving forward. Vince told her that Keanu was envious because she already had “4 real veto's and a HOH.” Morgan asked what Keanu had said, and Vince explained:

“He didn’t say anything he always talks like every time you mention winning he says he’s done that already.”

The two also discussed the possibility of using the Veto differently. Morgan joked about possibly using it on Keanu, which led Vince to reply that he was upset before they both laughed.

Reflecting on Keanu’s approach in the game, Morgan mentioned that he had never spoken negatively to her directly but was often too arrogant, recalling how he once said he would be “the first person to win Big Brother twice.” Vince confirmed this, adding that Keanu needed to win one season before making such a claim.

Keanu’s Reactions and house perceptions

Vince recounted a recent interaction with Keanu by the pool table. He explained that Keanu expressed frustration, saying he hoped to return in a season with players who knew how to play the game, rather than being surrounded by what he described as “morons.” Morgan added that Keanu had also commented that their cast was pretty stupid.

The two also reflected on the recurring challenges of large alliances and multiple nominees. Morgan explained,

“It’s really hard to have a big huge alliance with 3 nominees week after week. The majority of people that won POV were on the block.”

Vince responded by highlighting how the game had unfolded for them, saying the "month of mayhem" had been chaotic but overall worked in their favor.

Ava and Vince discuss jury dynamics

Later, Vince and Ava analyzed how jury members might vote in the final stages. Ava described the back-to-back exits of Keanu and Rachel as “cinematic.” Vince recalled Keanu’s reaction, explaining that he was upset and believed Rachel had been the only houseguest who had not lied to him.

The two continued debating the jury’s potential leanings. Vince asked if Rachel would ever vote against Ashley, and Ava said no.

When Vince followed up about Will, Ava explained that if she were sitting next to Ashley, he would vote for her and noted that Ashley would align her vote with Rachel. Vince summed up his position by stating that he did not want to sit beside Ashley.

Ava suggested that Ashley might campaign soon. She told Vince that within the next two days, Ashley would likely come forward with reasons why he should not take her, describing them as “good reasons.” Vince acknowledged:

“She can say ‘I was underestimated and was able to coast by undetected.’”

