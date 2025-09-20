Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Jacob stuns Fairmont Crest, Joey’s deadly warning and Shanice hides dangerous truth

Joey, Venessa, Jacob (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, set to air during the week of September 22, Fairmont Crest and those beyond it are poised for a series of dramatic twists. Dani and Andre are on a romantic trip, but it’s not all sunshine and roses. The decisions they make could change everything for them. Back home, Doug has had enough of Vanessa’s lies. He gives her a final warning about her not-so-secret affair.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Jacob makes a surprise phone call that will leave Vanessa speechless and desperate for answers. Just when she thinks she can relax on her staycation with Joey, Jacob’s call turns her world upside down, exposing her double life.

And there’s more. Shanice is hiding something big that could shake up everyone in Fairmont Crest. At the same time, the Dupree family is about to face a new challenge that will put their bond to the test. You won't want to miss a single moment!

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates Spoiler: from September 22 to 26, 2025

Jacob’s unexpected call to Venessa

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, Venessa will be out with her boyfriend, Joey, on a vacation to Puerto Rico. During their vacation, Joey insisted that she do anything that he wants. As seen in the promo for the upcoming week, Joey insisted that Venessa remove her wedding ring.

Anyhow, as the two are in bed, Venessa gets an unexpected call from Jacob. Upon seeing his call, she answers it and gets shocking news. During their conversation, Jacob tells her that they need to talk about an important matter, emphasising “need”

However, as he was on a call, Marcel sneaks near him to listen to what the conversation is about. Marcel is one of Joey’s partners and his secret informer.

Dani and Andre’s impromptu trip

Venessa and Joey are not the only ones in a secret relationship and on a secret trip. Dani and Andre were also recently seen jetting away to Vegas in their private jet. Anyhow, speculations suggest that this trip might take a turn when an unexted arrival from the lead singer of the Articulletes will also join the tour in Vegas.

Beyond the Gates, Speculations suggest that Anita Dupree might join her girl band on their tour as they reach Vegas. However, will she run into her daughter with her secret boyfriend, and her sister’s nephew, Andre?



Things are set to take a dramatic turn in Beyond the Gates, as unexpected encounters take place. However, this scenario is set to alter the current storylines and relationships on the soap opera.

Shanice’s big revelation

Further on, Beyond the Gates, speculations suggest, a breakthrough incident where the character Schenise knows a secret that is going to tumble upon and dismantle the lives of other characters on the soap opera. Though the details about the secret or what or who it is to relate is are not confirmed.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

