The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025

1) Luna Nozawa would go over to the Spencer mansion and create a ruckus with Bill Spencer, and try to convince him that she is pregnant with Will Spencer’s unborn child

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will go over to the Spencer mansion and have a heated conversation with Bill Spencer.

Spoilers reveal that she would pull out a positive pregnancy test from her purse and tell Bill that she is pregnant with Will Spencer’s unborn child.

However, Bill would not be inclined to believe her and tell her that she was trying to trick him. Spoilers reveal that Bill might end up forcing Luna to actually go to the hospital and get a proper test done, and the plot hints that Luna might actually turn out to be pregnant.

Luna will ask Bill to make sure that she does not go back to prison because she would be at risk of suffering a miscarriage and losing a potential Spencer heir.

2) Hope Logan would try to comfort Katie Logan and ease her tensions and worries regarding Will

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Hope Logan will spend time around Katie Logan and be able to sense that something is troubling her aunt.

Spoilers reveal that she would push her to open up about her anxieties and worries and end up comforting her.

Katie would tell Hope how tense she was about Will’s future but Hope would assure her that Will would make sure he always does the right thing.

3) Li Finnegan would go over to II Giardino to meet Sheila Sharpe and blame her for being a bad influence on Luna’s life and causing trouble for her

Spoilers for the coming episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Li Finnegan and Sheila Sharpe will have a tough time.

Spoilers reveal that Li would go over to II Giardino and shout at Sheila for keeping secrets for Luna and also supporting her bad actions.

Sheila will tell Li about Luna’s pregnancy, being the ticket for her to save herself, but Li would fume and tell her that Sheila was a horrible influence in Luna’s life.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.