Beyond the Gates weekly update (September 15 to 19, 2025): Ashley got engaged, and Andre and Dani flew to Vegas

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, which aired from September 15 to 19, Fairmount Crest was filled with dramatic events. From dramatic confrontations to shocking confessions, this week was filled with surprises, leaving the fans of the soap opera on the edge. As Ashley breaks her engagement news to Andre, he plans a spontaneous trip with Fani.

Further, Leslie remains delusional about her relationship with Ted and digs into the past about her mother. Elsewhere, Nicole is left stunned by hearing Ted’s latest romantic endeavors, which convinced her even more of a divorce.

Beyond the Gates Recap for the week of September 15 to 19, 2025

Ashley and Derek's engagement

This week on Beyond the Gates, Ashley was over the moon, proposing to Derek and getting a yes. She was glowing, telling everyone the good news, but a dark cloud hung over their happy moment. Derek is still lying about being able to feel his legs again. It's a huge secret that could ruin everything.

Further, Andre was left in shock after learning that Ashley got engaged. To distract himself, he made an impromptu decision and jetted off on a trip with Dani. While she's there to help him heal, their sudden getaway feels more like an escape that could lead to more trouble than peace.

Ted hit rock bottom, and Leslie was there to catch him

Further on, Beyond the Gates, Ted had a really rough week, drinking too much and acting erratically. His ex, Leslie, saw an opening and took it, reuniting with him in a passionate moment. She might be happy to have him back, but the tryst just added to Ted's problems as Nicole considered whether to give him another chance.

Elsewhere, Nicole was trying to decide if she should forgive Ted; she was leaning on her friend Anita for advice. But by Friday, her choice got a lot harder when she uncovered something truly unsettling. Whatever she found out is going to change everything for her.

The Dupree Family is ready for a fight

Meanwhile, the Dupree family on Beyond the Gates is on high alert. Vernon stopped a break-in at the family mansion, showing just how dedicated he is to keeping everyone safe, especially after Chelsea's abduction. Meanwhile, Anita is pushing ahead with a bold new plan for the ChelseaKat purse brand, giving her daughters a new sense of purpose.

Elsewhere, even though Chelsea is still dealing with her recent trauma, she's finding strength with her sister Kat and her mom, Anita. Kat also decided to recommit to her relationship with Tomas. Together, they're showing resilience as they navigate their business and personal lives.

Hayley's jealousy plan backfires

Hayley tried to make her husband, Bill, jealous by getting closer to Tomas. But the plan is starting to unravel. Bill's catching on to what she's doing and his patience is wearing thin. Their marriage is in a dangerous place right now.

Anyhow, the biggest shock of the week had to be Joey's proposal to Vanessa. She's stuck between her loyalty to Doug and her feelings for Joey and now she has an impossible choice to make. The most dangerous part, though, is how Doug is going to react; he's already onto Joey's sketchy business and is ready to take him down.

