Is Tom Holland still hospitalised? Status of injury sustained at Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, explained

Concerning news broke out from the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that Tom Holland was injured and had to be hospitalized. The British actor was left injured after a stunt went wrong while filming in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 2025. It has been confirmed that the actor suffered a concussion after hitting his head. The actor has already received treatment and was also discharged the very same day, but production was paused as a precautionary measure.

The accident seems to have blunted the excitement surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man film. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Holland’s fourth solo film as Peter Parker. With filming halted and fans worried, the main questions remain: Is Tom Holland still hospitalized? And how does this affect the movie’s future?

Update on Holland’s condition and filming status

Tom Holland’s hospitalization was brief. His father, Dominic Holland, confirmed during a charity event that Tom would be out of filming “for a while,” but reassured supporters that his son was recovering. Holland even made a public appearance on September 20 at a charity pub quiz hosted by his foundation, The Brothers Trust. He attended with his fiancée Zendaya but left early after reportedly feeling unwell. After the accident, production stopped on September 19, but Marvel and Sony quickly met to review the schedule. Many believe that the shooting is expected to resume within days or weeks, depending on Holland’s recovery timeline.

At this stage, the planned release date of July 31, 2026, has not been delayed. Overall, while the injury was alarming, Holland’s quick discharge suggests the actor is not in the hospital anymore and is on the road to recovery.

An overview of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

While Holland rests, fans are turning their attention back to the film itself. Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up after the events of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his relationships to protect the multiverse. Unlike the earlier “Home” trilogy, this movie draws its inspiration from the Marvel Comics storylines One More Day and Brand New Day, both of which explore Peter starting over with a new life while facing fresh challenges. The film is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returning to ensure continuity. Producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal return, suggesting that Marvel and Sony want to keep a strong connection with previous installments.

In terms of cast, Tom Holland once again leads as Peter Parker. Zendaya is confirmed to return as MJ, though her role may be smaller due to other projects. Jacob Batalon is also expected back as Ned. New faces include Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose role has sparked heavy speculation — she may play Gwen Stacy, Spider-Gwen, or even a new character entirely. Additional cast rumours suggest Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Michael Mando’s Scorpion are both set to appear, pointing toward a darker, more street-level tone, and Daredevil, portrayed by Charlie Cox, could make a cameo as well. Set photos have already hinted at the presence of the Inner Demons, a gang tied to the villain Mister Negative.

The British actor Tom Holland is recovering from his concussion, and production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day can be expected to resume soon. With no suggestions of a delay in the July 2026 release date, fans can expect to see Holland swing back into action in what promises to be one of Spider-Man’s most exciting and emotional chapters yet.