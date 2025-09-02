First look at Tom Holland in LEGO commercial 'Never Stop Playing' hints at playful creativity

Tom Holland is known worldwide for his superhero roles and dramatic performances, but his latest project takes him in a surprising direction. The actor stars in a new LEGO short film titled Never Stop Playing, a high-energy campaign that blends live-action with LEGO animation.

Commissioned by the LEGO Group as part of its annual Rebuild the World initiative, the short film delivers a message that creativity and play should remain a part of life at any age.

First look at Tom Holland in LEGO’s Never Stop Playing

The Never Stop Playing commercial is designed to be as fast-paced and unpredictable as play itself. Right from the start, Tom Holland jumps between a whirlwind of characters. He appears as a futuristic space marine who quickly realizes that following orders without imagination only limits the fun.

From there, he transforms into a soccer star, an inventive creator, a senior citizen, a child, a LEGO minifigure, a grumpy executive, and even a goateed artist. Each role captures the film’s central message — playfulness can exist in every stage of life and in every type of personality.

The film’s visual flair is amplified with LEGO-built props, such as rocket-powered shoes, a soaring phoenix, and oversized footballs. Holland even wears a full LEGO Botanical suit in one scene, showcasing the boundary-pushing design of the campaign. Backed by AC/DC’s “High Voltage,” the film carries a playful yet rebellious tone, perfectly aligned with LEGO’s vision of creative freedom.

Beyond its spectacle, the short film delivers a deeper point: that children today often feel pressured to grow up too fast. Research from the LEGO Group found that nearly half of kids stop playing certain games or toys because of social pressure. Holland’s involvement is meant to counter that trend, reminding audiences that imagination is valuable well into adulthood. He also appeared in an interview with IGN, where he further spoke about the commercial and the collaboration with LEGO.

"I think it really does help. I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” Holland explained on why it’s important to play.

"So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better," the actor continued.

For Holland, the project connects with his personal story. He has spoken about how play supports creativity and helps him manage challenges like ADHD and dyslexia, making it an important part of his process both on and off set.

The film also carries a nostalgic thread for the actor. Holland recalled how he and his brothers grew up with LEGO sets, often turning room-cleaning competitions into playful displays with dinosaurs and cars. Those memories made the campaign a natural fit, and his siblings Sam and Harry appear alongside him in cameo roles as reporters questioning his soccer star persona.

"They presented an opportunity of something that I could do with my brothers. Which was really fun and not something that happens every day. Prada weren't as keen to have Harry and Sam as Lego were. but I'm a big fan of the LEGO Group. We grew up playing [with LEGO together]," said Holland.

Holland and his brothers also share a history with LEGO video games, from LEGO Indiana Jones to LEGO Star Wars. Their childhood rivalry carried into these games, often sparking competitive co-op battles. This family connection adds extra authenticity to the commercial’s message — that play fosters both fun and togetherness.

Holland’s LEGO journey even extends back to his early Marvel days. He once recreated a Spider-Man: Homecoming scene with a LEGO set during an interview and still recalls building the LEGO Death Star with co-star Jacob Batalon as one of his fondest memories.

"I think my favorite memory of LEGO would be Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jacob and I were becoming fast friends and our lives were being flipped upside down. And there's that fantastic scene where Ned drops the LEGO Death Star and we were tasked by the studio to build one ourselves," recalled Holland.

Together, these stories and the commercial itself reveal why Tom Holland was chosen as LEGO’s latest “Playmaker.” His career may have taken him to global stardom, but his playful spirit remains firmly intact.

Tom Holland’s career explored

While the LEGO campaign shows a more playful side, Tom Holland’s career highlights his versatility as one of today’s most popular actors. Beginning in dance and stage musicals, he rose to prominence with his critically acclaimed film debut in The Impossible. Soon after, he became a household name as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with No Way Home becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021.

Beyond Marvel, Holland has pushed into darker dramas like Cherry and The Devil All the Time, while also taking on blockbuster adventures like Uncharted. He continues to branch out with his production company, Billy17, upcoming projects such as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and the confirmed return of Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

From stage beginnings to global franchises, Tom Holland balances blockbuster success with projects that highlight his creativity — making his role in Never Stop Playing not only fitting, but also a reflection of who he has always been.