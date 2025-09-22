Tom Holland pauses Spider Man: Brand New Day filming after sustaining concussion on set

During the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, actor Tom Holland was hospitalized as he suffered a mild concussion while performing a stunt that went wrong. A source from the production confirmed to Deadline that the actor will take a break from shooting ‘’out of precaution.’’

Tom was rushed to the hospital on Friday (September 19) after he injured his head at Leavesden Studios in Watford. Until his recovery, the filming of the fourth Spider-Man movie is on hold. As per the reports by Daily Mail, Tom’s father, Dominic, recently made his appearance at a Charity dinner in Mayfair on Sunday.

He confirmed that his son would be taking some time off from filming and will be away 'for a while' to recover.

Tom and his fiancée, Zendaya, also attended the event. The two posed for photos together. However, Tom didn’t stay long and left early.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service told The Sun:

‘'We were called at 10.30 am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.'’

When will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day resume its shooting?

The Sun reported that Tom and his stunt double, who were involved in the same scene, were sent together in an ambulance after the injury.

No other person was harmed on the set during this accident.

Since the production has confirmed that his recovery will be quick, hopefully, it won’t cause big delays or affect the movie’s release date.

Sony, which is making the movie with Marvel Studios, will have a meeting on Monday to reschedule the filming plans. No updates about adjustments to the filming schedule have been shared from the production meetings yet.

The film is planned to be released on July 31, 2026; however, this could now change because of the incident. Last month, Sony shared a video of Tom Holland in his new Spider-Man suit, marking his first time back as the hero since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

In the video, he said,

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man. It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them. We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Before filming Spider-Man in Scotland, Tom Holland said he was very excited and “over the moon” to shoot on location, as his previous movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), was filmed entirely on indoor sets due to the pandemic.

Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, Sadie Sink from Stranger Things, MCU star Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Jon Bernthal are the confirmed star cast in the upcoming Marvel film.

