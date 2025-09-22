What does Alexandra Grant do for a living? Job and more explored amid Keanu Reeves marriage speculation

(L-R) Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves, wearing Gucci, attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Image via Getty)

Actor Keanu Reeves has allegedly married longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant in Europe. The news was reported by Radar Online, which, in an article published on September 16, cited sources claiming that the duo quietly married earlier this summer during a European trip.

"The wedding took place in Europe earlier this summer, very intimate and very discreet. They'd talked about it for years, but in the end they wanted something that was just for them. Keanu and Alexandra value their privacy, so keeping it a quiet secret fits them perfectly," the insider stated.

Other sources claimed that Alexandra is a "massive source of support" for the John Wick star, adding:

"After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm. Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his anchor."

The insider' claims may have stemmed from the tragic death of Reeve's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, who passed away in a car crash on April 2, 2001, at the age of 28. Before her passing, Syne gave birth to their stillborn daughter, Ava, in 1999.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet:

"It's a stance that mirrors Keanu's famously understated and laid-back persona."

Keanu Reeves apparently secretly married his longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant, and we wish them the absolute best of happiness! pic.twitter.com/ITmMmisr5o — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) September 21, 2025

Alexandra Grant, who illustrated Reeve's book Ode to Happiness (2011), is a Los Angeles-based visual artist. According to Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Grant has lived in Mexico, France, and Spain. She earned her MFA in Drawing and Painting from California College of Arts and Crafts in San Francisco, and her BA in History and Studio from Swarthmore College, PA.

The couple also worked together on the 2016 book Shadows. Speaking about his partner, during an L.A. gallery viewing, Grant stated:

"No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer. That's a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions."

More about Alexandra Grant

Alexandra Grant, who was born in Ohio, co-founded X Artists' Books in 2017, a publishing house "of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres," per its official website.

"Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community," the description adds.

Grant also founded the grantLOVE project in 2008 to "help raise awareness and money for various arts nonprofits through the gift and sale of her LOVE artwork." Through the project, she produces "art, jewelry, apparel, home goods, limited edition prints, and neons based on her LOVE symbol in collaboration with other artists, printers, and fabricators."

The project has raised funds for "arts-based non-profits, including Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), Project Angel Food, Art of Elysium, 18th Street Arts Center, and LAXART," per Luis De Jesus Los Angeles.

According to People Magazine, Grant's parents are professors and have followed in their footsteps. She worked as a professor at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, from 2009 to 2011, and later mentored students in the Pacific Northwest College of Art's Distance MFA program from 2013 to 2014. She continued her mentorship at Syracuse University in 2015.

In an interview with People Magazine, published on September 23, 2023, Grant stated that her art has changed over the years after she began dating Keanu.

"I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier.' That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are. I think the work is happier," she said.

She further emphasized that they push each other "to build new roads."

"Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?' He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard. To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world, but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale," she added.

It is worth noting that neither Alexandra Grant nor Keanu Reeves has made any public statements about their reported marriage.