From Cody Carnes to Brandon Lake: Complete list of performers at Charlie Kirk's memorial explored

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 21: Charlie Kirk supporters seen holding the 'This is our Turning point' signs during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Sunday, September 21, a funeral service for late political activist, Charlie Kirk, was held at Glendale's State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The memorial drew a large crowd of well-recognized people, including politicians, artists, and MAGA supporters.

Many artists took the initiative to perform at Charlie's memorial, which kicked off at 11 AM (local time) with a powerful worship led by Chris Tomlin. Tomline was followed by Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, and couple Cody and Kari Jobe Carnes.

Country singers Steve Amerson and Lee Greenwood also paid their musical tributes to the MAGA influencer.

🚨 ABSOLUTE CHILLS.



Tens of thousands of people just sang all at once during worship at Charlie Kirk's memorial.



Wow.



They wanted a movement to roll over and back down - but got this instead. pic.twitter.com/RN6fOBaTwq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Besides musical performances, Charlie Kirk's memorial also witnessed speeches delivered by the country's high-profile figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Other speakers at the service were:

Donald Trump Jr Tucker Carlson Stephen Miller - White House Deputy of Staff Susie Wiles - the White House Chief of Staff Marco Rubio - Secretary of State Robert F Kennedy Jr. - Health and Human Services Secretary Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence Pete Hegset - Secretary of War Sergio Gor - nominee for US ambassador to India

Kirk's widow, Erika Frantzve Kirk, also spoke at the service, talking about her husband's dedication to his family, his movement, and his faith.

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot earlier this month (on September 10), while he was visiting Utah Valley University and died from the gunshot wound on the same day.

​ President Trump called Charlie Kirk "a martyr" for America's freedom

The difference between Christ follower Charlie Kirk and non-believing Donald Trump. Pray for the president to know the truth and to love his enemies.#CharlieKirkMemorial pic.twitter.com/xyULXpwmQV — Truth Course (@TruthCourse) September 21, 2025

President Donald Trump, who was a part of Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, also delivered a speech about the late activist. Trump took the stage at the stadium following Erika Kirk's speech, and praised Charlie by saying:

"He's a martyr now for America's freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history."

He also went on to point out one major disagreement between Kirk and himself, adding:

"He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them. That's where I disagree with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I don't want what's best for them."

As the President concluded his address, he was joined by Erika, who thanked him for his words and the pair hugged on stage.

In the wake of Charlie's death, his widow, Erika Kirk, was announced to take the lead of his political action group, Turning Point USA, which was co-founded by Kirk and Bill Montgomery in 2012.