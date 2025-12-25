Are Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade married? Fans left confused as couple pop the champagne celebrating 12 years of engagement

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Out100 Celebration - Arrivals at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

American actress Gabrielle Union and her partner, Dwyane Wade, took to Instagram and shared a post celebrating 12 years of engagement. While one point included a selfie of the couple, another photo was of Gabrielle's engagement ring. A few clips also made it to the platform through the post.

Meanwhile, the post sparked confusion amongst fans on social media. Many wondered if the two never got married, since they were celebrating 12 years of their engagement. One user tweeted,

"THEY NOT MARRIED?????"

"I actually thought they're married," wrote another netizen.

"Did I just read that correctly??? Engagement— 12 YEARS," added a tweet.

A lot of other similar comments have flooded the social media platform since the video began going viral and garnering attention on X. One user believed that they were just engaged for 12 years. The user tweeted,

"Time flies when you're with the right person. 12 years of engagement and still no rush, true love energy."

"WTF is 12 yrs of engagement mean? Y'all mfs ain't married?" wondered a netizen.

"Engagement? Tf they waiting on?" questioned another one.

It is to be noted that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are married. They tied the knot in August 2014 after getting engaged in December 2013. Their recent Instagram post is basically meant to celebrate 12 years since Wade proposed to Gabrielle.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

According to reports by People, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade met for the first time in February 2007 at a Super Bowl party. Union later told Essence that it was no love at first sight between her and Wade. In the year 2014, Union opened up more about her first interaction with Wade. She told Glamour,

"When I met Dwyane, his résumé looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship.'"

July 2010: (Wade and Union went public about their relationship)

It was in 2009 that the couple began dating. However, they did not reveal it until July 2010. At the time, Wade and Union were seen being engaged in a little PDA at Wade's All-Star basketball game at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena.

January 2012: (The couple posed for Essence)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appeared together to pose for the February 2012 cover of Essence. At the time, Wade told Essence that they were not rushing for marriage.

January 2013: (Wade and Union went through a brief split)

Earlier in 2013, the couple reportedly split up for a brief period. In January 2014, Union told Glamour,

"When Dwyane and I broke up briefly in 2013, it was because of distance and scheduling."

December 2013: (Wade and Union got engaged)

While they split up earlier in 2013, Wade and Union announced their engagement in December of the same year. Union later appeared on Good Morning America and said that Wade even included his kids in the proposal.

August 2014: (The couple tied the knot)

Wade and Union tied the knot in August 2014 in Miami. They had an intimate ceremony with only friends and family at the event.

In November 2018, the couple welcomed their child, Kaavia James Wade. Their family has Wade's four older kids, Dahveon, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier.