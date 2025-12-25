Was Santa Claus spotted flying over the Statue of Liberty on Christmas Eve? Viral video explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: A view of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on October 10, 2024 in New York City. The statue was dedicated on October 28, 1886 as a gift to Americans by the French and sculpted by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, Dom Lucre posted a video of the Statue of Liberty at nighttime, where the sleigh of Santa Claus being pulled by reindeer was faintly spotted across the sky. The people behind the camera were shocked at the sighting, finding it unbelievable.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: A man in a sleigh has been spotted flying over the Statue of Liberty in New York City. The sleigh appears to be led by a pack of reindeer.



Witnesses allege that ‘Santa Clause’ is delivering gifts.



Let your kids know

The clip has since gone viral over the internet, with netizens debating whether or not Santa was actually spotted flying across the sky. However, some digging reveals that the clip was originally posted on Christmas five years ago, by the Citizen app. It is a public safety app that creates a network between users, allowing them to send location-based alerts in real-time.

A year before that, the app recorded multiple sightings of Santa Claus's sleigh flying across the US, including LA, San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia. Some Citizen users also reported hearing shouts of "Ho Ho Ho," a white-bearded man, dressed in a velvet red suit and piloting the sleigh.

While the alerts appear to be legit, it could very well be a Christmas prank. Either way, until a credible media outlet reports the sighting of the sleigh, it cannot be verified as a real sighting.

Trump targeted radical left in his Christmas message

While the sighting of Santa Claus's sleigh over the Statue of Liberty on Christmas Eve might be questionable, Trump's Christmas message is very much real, and even targets the radical left.

The president took to his Truth Social account on Wednesday night to share Christmas wishes with the country, writing:

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement."

​ Trump also flaunted all the alleged achievements his administration had made throughout 2025, highlighting stock market growth, low crime numbers, and a better-than-expected GDP.

The president, accompanied by the First Lady, spent Christmas Eve talking on the phone to the children who had shared their Christmas wishlists from his Mar-a-Lago resort, where the couple is spending their holidays.

