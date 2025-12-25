Elon Musk says he is doing his best to make everyone wealthy through AI and robotics

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Thursday, December 23, Elon Musk retweeted a short interview clip of himself posted by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on X, in which he was saying:

"There is only basically one way to make everyone wealthy, and that is AI and robotics."

The Tesla founder captioned his retweet: "Doing my best to make this happen"

Doing my best to make this happen https://t.co/21tbOGxoNr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2025

Musk's retweet has since received more than 3 million views. The entreprenuer is currently in Dubai to meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During his time there, Musk was driven around by Sheikh Hamdan himself, with the two leaders talking about space exploration, AI, and other evolving technologies that were primarily reshaping societies and economies across the globe.

UAE has been thoroughly committed to lead with an early adoption of emerging technologies, and was the first country to appointed a dedicated Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama holds the position, and was also present in the Crown Prince's meeting with Elon Musk.

While Shiekh Hamdan reaffirmed the country's committment towards fostering innovation through sustained investment and international partnerships, Musk also spoke of UAE's forward-looking vision and openness for global collaboration appreciatively.

​ Elon Musk believes AI will make money obselete

NEW — Elon Musk says over the next 10-20 years jobs will become optional and “money will stop being relevant at some point in the future” pic.twitter.com/WQMHORgIyG — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 19, 2025

As 2025 nears its end, a forecast made by Elon Musk is gaining traction over social media, reignited a global debated about the long-term socio-economic impact of AI.

At the US Saudi Investment Forum conducted earlier this year, Musk was asked about his thoughts on the future of jobs, when he said:

"In the long-term - maybe it's 10-20 years, something like that - my prediction is that work would be optional... It will be like, playing sports or video games. The same way like you can go to the store and just buy vegetables or you can grow them in your backyard. It's much harded to grow them in a backyard but some people still do it, because they like it. That would be what work is like - optional."

Musk also mentioned that in order to reach that phase where work would be optional, then adding how many futuristic books talked about money becoming obselete. Elon continued:

"If you go out long enough, assuming there's a continued improvement in AI and robotics - which seems likely - money will stop being relevant. It's the future. There will still be constaints on power, electricity, and mass - the fundamental physics element will still be constraints. But at some point, currency becomes irrelevant."

While Musk's belief is likelier to come true in the future, how well the world would adjust to such a shift in power and balance remains to be seen.

​