Will Publix be open on Christmas Day? Everything you need to know

Publix logo is seen in Florida Keys, United States on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Heading for an errands trip to Publix on Christmas Day? Unfortunately, customers will have to take a detour, as the supermarket chain will remain closed for the day. Although Publix was open on Christmas Eve at adjusted hours, it confirmed that the stores will remain closed on December 25. Additionally, its liquor and pharmacy stores will also remain shut for the holiday season.

The social media team confirmed the news on their Instagram story on December 24. Attaching a picture of a man dressed as 'Santa,' they wrote:

"Our stores will close on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day, even for Santa."

Publix has reportedly maintained its annual tradition of keeping its shutters down on Christmas Day to give its employees a well-deserved time off. The stores will reopen at regular times on December 26.

Will Publix be open on Christmas Day?

No, Publix will not be open on Christmas Day, as confirmed by various outlets and the supermarket chain. Similar to other major chains, including Target, Costco, Walmart, and others, Publix will also be closed in observance of the holiday. According to WFLA, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain closes each year on three holidays: Thanksgiving, Easter, and Christmas Day. A notice on the public website mentions that the stores have been closed on these three days since their "founding." They added that it is meant to advocate spending time with friends and family.

Customers can visit CVS or Wingreens on Christmas Day, as most stores are reportedly going to be open. However, it is advisable to check with a local store before going out, as many may operate at adjusted hours.

Merry Christmas to those celebrating and everyone who might be taking last-minute trips to the grocers store! While Publix will remain shut on December 25, it will open at its regular timings on December 26.