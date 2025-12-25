Will Dunkin' be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

OCEANSIDE, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: A general view of a Dunkin' Donuts store on August 23, 2024 in Oceanside, New York. Long Island is the home for a plethora of local and national business concerns. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Christmas Day 2025, Dunkin will be open, selling both coffee and drinks and holiday-themed food. Remember, store hours are not going to be the same all over the country and may vary depending on your location.

The Dunkin' stores will typically be offering services between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. on December 25 as they have done in previous years. With that said, there may be locations that reduce their hours, or others may remain closed, depending on local franchise decisions. The customers are supposed to check out their nearest Dunkin store using the official store finder or by calling the store before going out.

Dunkin intends to retain the holiday-themed menu on Christmas Day 2025. Customers will enjoy the seasonal products such as Naughty and Nice MUNCHKINS, Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, and Holiday Sprinkles Takeover Frosted Donuts.

Stores Open on Christmas Day 2025

Along with Dunkin’, several other major chains are scheduled to remain open on Christmas Day, though hours may vary by location:

7-Eleven (most locations open 24/7)

CVS (normal hours at many locations)

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Fogo de Chão (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Hooters (limited evening hours)

IHOP

Denny’s (open 24/7)

Red Lobster

Starbucks

Walgreens (most locations open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Customers should verify individual store hours locally, as holiday schedules can differ.

Stores Closed on Christmas Day 2025

Stores that will remain closed on Christmas Day 2025: