"We aren’t allowed to give children compliments?": Laura Loomer defends Trump after he faces backlash for calling 8-year-old "beautiful & cute"

Far-right activist Laura Loomer (Image via Getty)

Laura Loomer spoke out in support of President Donald Trump following backlash over remarks he made during Christmas Eve phone calls with children from across the country.

For context, a clip of the POTUS speaking with children during taking Christmas Eve phone calls is going viral. After hearing a young girl talk, he comments that she sounds "so beautiful and cute," asks how old she is and responds by saying she sounds "so smart" when she says that she is eight.

However, the POTUS's remarks sparked significant backlash on social media, with many users arguing that President Trump's comments appeared inappropriate in light of the recent release of s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's files by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The files reportedly mention Donald Trump among other prominent individuals.

"This is not ideal timing with everything going on…" wrote one user.

"he’s so creepy, and he’s not even trying to hide that the files they’re trying to hide to protect him is proof of how insanely unsettling he is," wrote another user.

In response to the backlash, the POTUS's ally Laura Loomer took to her X account on December 25, questioning whether "we aren't allowed to give children compliments?"

So we aren’t allowed to give children compliments? There’s nothing wrong with what Trump said. He is almost 80 years old. This is how most people 70 and older speak to little kids who believe in Santa. He is speaking to the child with adoration and love, you know, how you’re… https://t.co/AQCvZg6EfT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 25, 2025

She argued that there was "nothing wrong" with what Trump said, noting that he is "almost 80 years old" and saying that is how "most people 70 and older speak to little kids who believe in Santa."

Loomer added that Trump was "speaking to the child with adoration and love," saying this is "how you’re supposed to talk to little kids to make them feel confident and happy."

She also referenced allegations related to former U.S. President Joe Biden, citing claims from his daughter, Ashley Biden's alleged diary, questioning critics, "What do you call that?"

"So we aren't allowed to give children compliments? There’s nothing wrong with what Trump said. He is almost 80 years old. This is how most people 70 and older speak to little kids who believe in Santa. He is speaking to the child with adoration and love, you know, how you’re supposed to talk to little kids to make them feel confident and happy. PS: Ashley Biden said her dad showered with her NAKED. It’s in her diary. What do you call that?" Loomer wrote.

President Donald Trump accidentally announced Laura Loomer's engagement

It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party.



It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House! 💍



I’m very excited to… pic.twitter.com/GlQazXP79a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2025

During his speech at the White House Christmas party on December 15, President Donald Trump revealed that Laura Loomer had become engaged.

During his speech, the president described Loomer as a "beautiful young woman — very lowkey, not controversial at all." He then asked about her boyfriend before announcing that "There’s another couple getting married."

When he asked Loomer when the wedding would take place, she replied from the audience:

"We don't know yet, we haven't announced it! You’re the first person to announce it."

Pointing at Loomer's fiancé, the POTUS continued that he's got a "great woman" and that "People think she’s on the tough side. She's not," adding, "She's got a big heart, she just cares a lot about the country."

Laura confirmed the news of her engagement in an X post dated December 17, writing that "It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party."

"It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House! 💍 I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life. ❤️ Thank you, President Trump!" she added.

Details about Laura Loomer's fiancé remains limited at the time.

Stay tuned for more updates.