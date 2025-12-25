Is ARC Raiders down? Amazon Web servers crash on Christmas Eve explained

The brand logo of AWS Amazon Web Services (brand, logo, symbol, emblem, company logo) can be seen at the company's stand at the IAA Mobility (International Motor Show) in a hall of Messe München (Bavaria, Germany) on September 12, 2025. AWS (Amazon Web Services) is Amazon's global, comprehensive cloud computing platform that provides a variety of IT services such as computing power, storage, databases, network functions and AI offerings. (symbol image, symbol photo, illustration, symbolic photo, illustrative photo, theme image, general image, theme photo) Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Users are reporting that many online services and games, such as Amazon Web Services and ARC Raiders, are facing outages on Christmas Eve. According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors the status of services, ARC Raiders is down, with around 21,000 users in the U.S. reporting an outage of the third-person PvPvE shooter games as of the writing of this article.

Players have largely been receiving the ART00004 Network Timeout error on gaming platforms like the Xbox, PS5 and PC. According to XDA, Downdetector first reported on outages of the game at 8 pm ET. The news outlet noted that by 8:52 PM EST, around 45,000 outages were reported.

In addition to ARC Raiders, games such as Rocket League and Fortnite are also down, according to users. Rocket League players are reporting Epic Online Services (EOS) timeout errors and Fall Guys players are suffering from matchmaking and login issues.

🚨AMAZON WEB SERVICES JUST CRASHED ON CHRISTMAS EVE



AWS is down and taking tens of thousands of websites with it.



Outage reports spiked from near zero to over 3,200 within minutes.



If your favorite site isn't loading right now, this is probably why.



This marks the third… pic.twitter.com/vV1x0AAhY3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2025

Users are reporting outages with other services as well, in addition to games. Steam and the PlayStation Network are also reportedly down, and users are reporting that the Amazon Web Services is also suffering an outage. Games like the ARC Raiders likely use Amazon Web Services for some backend infrastructure.

According to Downdetector, the Amazon Web Services has been down since 8:4 PM EST. Other users also reported the outage on X, and The Kobeissi Letter, a capital markets newsletter, also shared news about the outage.

However, the Amazon Web Services countered the claim, and while directly replying to the Kobeissi Letter, wrote,

“@KobeissiLetter No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard.”

While the Amazon Web Services claim that they are functioning normally, users across social media continue claiming that they are having problems with the cloud infrastructure

Both Amazon Web Services and ARC Raiders have faced similar issues in the past

Back in October, the Amazon Web Services faced a major problem when a widespread global outage caused trouble with platforms and services across the world. According to Reuters, Reddit, Snapchat, Venmo and Zoom suffered problems with their functioning. As essential services across the world were interrupted, Reuters reported that the outage originated in the service’s Virginia cluster, US-EAST-1. At the time, the outage occurred in the Domain Name System, because of which applications could not locate the Amazon Web Services’ cloud database, as per the news agency.

In a long statement explaining the outage, Amazon Web Services later stated,

“When this issue occurred at 11:48 PM PDT, all systems needing to connect to the DynamoDB service in the N. Virginia (us-east-1) Region via the public endpoint immediately began experiencing DNS failures and failed to connect to DynamoDB. This included customer traffic as well as traffic from internal AWS services that rely on DynamoDB.”

They also apologised for the disruption caused to their customers across the world.

In a separate incident in November, ARC Raiders also previously faced an outage. Another report by XDA noted that the game's users flocked to social media to report problems with the game. The news outlet said at the time that more than 29,000 reports were made which claimed issues with the game.