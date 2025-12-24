Will Aldi’s be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

Aldi store sign External Store Sign London, England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

With less than a day until Christmas, the online race for deliveries and last-minute items is in full swing. If Aldi is your supermarket of choice, or the one nearest to you, it’s worth noting that there are some big changes to opening hours over Christmas and New Year.

Aldi has now announced its 2025 Christmas and New Year store hours, and changes to its successful Specialbuys schedule.

Aldi will not be open on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25. The grocery store will also be shut on Boxing Day, Friday, December 26. The company says it has shut the stores in order to give its employees a break during the festive season.

That means shoppers will need to be well prepared, especially if Aldi is their primary supermarket for Christmas food and household items. Aldi During Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, Aldi will open, but it will close early at 6 pm.

During regular weekdays, Aldi is usually open until 10 pm, so customers should make sure they are already through the checkout by closing time to not miss out.

Following the closures on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, stores will be back open at Aldi on Saturday, December 27 (9 am - 8 pm). Closing time is a bit earlier on Sunday, December 28, with most shops opening at 10 am and closing at 4 pm.

Aldi's Specialbuys schedule changes

Aldi has also announced updates to its Specialbuys plan ahead of Christmas. With shops shut on Christmas Day, there won't be a Specialbuys drop on Thursday, December 25. Instead, the next offering is on Sunday, 28 December and includes household items like airers, cleaning products and candles.

The schedule is expected to shift again in early January. Specialbuys, which are usually announced on Thursdays and Sundays, will arrive this week on Friday, January 2 and Sunday, January 4, featuring fitness equipment, school uniforms, and kitchenware, among others.

Shop earlier, where customers can, has been Aldi’s advice. The supermarket says 8 am to 10 am and 8 pm to 10 pm are generally the quietest times to get in on the action in the lead-up to Christmas, with Christmas Eve expected to be among the most peaceful days overall.

Aldi runs a double price-drop system daily, first thing in the morning from about 8 am, and then later into the evening. Whereas some other supermarkets use red stickers to discount reduced items, Aldi uses red labels. Customers hoping to pick up some last-minute deals on Christmas Eve should try to drop in by 5 pm, because that is when stores will close.

Aldi’s stores will not open on New Year’s Day, so today is another chance to get some discounted goods and bargains. Stores are closing as early as 6 pm, meaning those who visit around 5 can get the best chance at the markdowned stock before it’s hidden in vaults.