Will 7-Eleven be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

7-Eleven logo is seen on a store in Manhattan, New York City, United States of America on July 16th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Christmas Day is here! In some homes, that would mean preparing meals, cozying up, and opening gifts under the Christmas tree. However, there may be some still on the search for ingredients: the last-minute gift for a nephew or the applesauce for the cake. To attend to the latter group, most 7-Eleven stores will remain open on December 25. Sources reported that the convenience store will remain open 24/7, with the exception of some stores.

It is recommended that customers check their local store timings before stepping out. News outlets reported that while major grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger, and others maintain their annual tradition of keeping their stores closed on Christmas Day, most 7-Eleven stores will be open for service.

Will 7-Eleven be open on Christmas Day?

All the running around to purchase groceries during the end-of-season shopping will be worth it! Even if you have missed some ingredients, most 7-Eleven stores will remain open for service. It is advised to visit the store locator on the official website or contact your local store about the timings, as some may open at adjusted hours. This might be especially true for the stores in suburban areas.

Most 7-Eleven stores in major cities, including New York, Chicago, and others, are reported to be open for 24 hours on Christmas Day. Additionally, delivery times are also likely to be affected due to the holiday season. Some sources reported that the stores will remain operational between 8 a.m. and 8 pm, but can largely vary based on individual stores' preferences.

For those who may have missed an ingredient or two or would prefer to go on a snack haul, most 7-Eleven stores will be operational on December 25.