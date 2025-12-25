Will Red Lobster be open on Christmas Day? Store hours and everything you need to know

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 20: The Red Lobster logo is displayed near a Red Lobster restaurant on May 20, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Red Lobster will remain open for Christmas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster will be open for dining on Christmas Day! If in the mood to swap cookies and creams for cocktails and buttery prawns, the restaurant will be at your service on December 25. ABC News reported that the Red Lobster restaurants will be open for dine-in and to-go orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. While the chain will be open, customers can check with their local Red Lobster about the exact opening and closing times.

The restaurant chain took to its Instagram to confirm that it will be open on December 25. They wrote in the caption:

"POV: you’re booked and buttered for the holidays. We’re open December 24-25, so come in for a delicious seafood feast."

Is Red Lobster open on Christmas Day? Know about the restaurant's timings

Red Lobster has invited its customers for a 'buttered' Christmas Day. According to the restaurant's website, they open at 11 a.m. and close between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on regular days. They reportedly serve lunch specials until 3 p.m., while dinner service starts approximately at 4 p.m. They added that on weekdays, the restaurants typically close by 9 p.m., which will be the case for Christmas Day as well.

Per the website, the restaurant typically keeps the service closed on December 25, except for their chain in Times Square, New York. However, they have seemingly made this the norm for all their restaurants this year. Customers can enjoy newly introduced seafood broils and other holiday specials at the restaurant.

Additionally, the restaurant chain is also running 'The Red Lobsterry' campaign in which customers can receive a bonus coupon on purchasing a gift card and stand a chance to win $25,000. The promotion is expected to wrap up by December 31.

If you don't want to spend your Christmas dinner indoors, Red Lobster will be one of the options for your Christmas food crawl.