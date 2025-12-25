Video of off-duty ICE agent confronting a woman filming him while he was Christmas shopping goes viral

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 05: Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 05, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The facility has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration and President Trump's announcement that he will be sending National Guard troops into Portland. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, as an ICE agent was out and about shopping for Christmas in his hometown - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - he was recognized by a citizen, who then started tailing and recording him.

In a video that surfaced on X on Wednesday night (Christmas Eve), the agent, looking visibly frustrated, asked the recorder if she was trying to "intimidate" him with her actions.

ICE agent recognized out Christmas shopping—throws tantrum when citizens profile him.



"We're trying to prevent you from kidnapping our neighbors," they say.



"I'm not doing anything but walking, leave me alone!" he yells.



"Not right now you're not—but the past 5 days you have."… pic.twitter.com/ikJdVPkMVq — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) December 24, 2025

When the citizen accused him of kidnapping her neighbors, he defensively said:

"I'm not doing anything but walking. Leave me alone!"

In response, the woman said that it was what the agent had been doing in the "past 5 days" as he continued to walk away from her.

The clip has since been going viral on social media, gaining nearly 1 million views and 5K retweets in less than 24 hours of being uploaded. Netizens have been reacting to it, with some of them writing:

"And there is the reason you have for them wearing masks. Thank you for proving the point!" - commented an X user.

"They should get publicly shamed everywhere they go, and when we actually have sanity back in this country, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." - added another.

"Imagine terrorizing your own neighborhood with your ICE buddies and then getting mad because your neighbors recognize you." - wrote a third one.

A majority of netizens believed that what the ICE agent had faced in the market was the consequence of his own actions as part of the Immigration department.

"If he is this bothered about being recognized how is he going to handle the Human Rights Tribunals? Karma not Carmen is going to extract her justice buddy." - questioned a fourth netizen.

"Oh no! A legal US citizen being harassed for existing? I can’t believe anyone would do something like that" - pointed out a fifth one.

"You mean he’s not even committed a crime yet and he’s being followed? those are some good patriot citizens out there" - tweeted a sixth user.

"Doesn't like being chased around and harassed for no reason. hmmmm maybe wants to rethink his job then" - posted a seventh one.

​ ICE opened fire on a van in Maryland on Christmas Eve

As an ICE officer was disturbed while shopping in Pennsylvania, in Maryland, some other ICE agents opened fire at a van after its driver allegedly tried to run from them.

As the van escalated, both the driver and passenger incurred injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals. Fox News reports that the driver of the van was later recognised as an illegal alien from Portugal - Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins.