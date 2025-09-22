Is Gary Busey married? What we know as actor sentenced to 2 years probation for groping women

Actor Gary Busey attends the NBCUniversal 2013 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa (Image via Getty)

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years' probation for charges stemming from an autograph signing meet-and-greet at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Gary joined the virtual hearing from California, which began around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 18.

"Mr. Busey is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity," Busey's attorney said in a statement.

For those unversed, three women accused Gary of inappropriately touching them during the event held in August 2022. A probable cause statement obtained by the Courier Post alleged that Gary felt the clothed buttocks of at least two female fans during a photoshoot, and also brought his face near a woman's breast and "asked her where she got them, before attempting to unlatch her bra strap."

However, the actor denied the accusations in an interview with TMZ published on August 22, 2022, claiming that he had "zero regrets" because he did nothing wrong and also accused the women of lying.

"It was a partner, a camera lady and me, and two girls ... it took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not. Nothing happened, it's all false," Gary told the outlet.

Subsequently, on July 31, 2025, during a virtual court appearance, Gary accepted that "it was not an accidental touching" and also pleaded guilty to "touching the buttocks of a female over the clothing."

According to People Magazine, he had faced a maximum sentence of five years’ probation and a $500 fine. Additionally, the prosecutors dismissed three other counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted criminal sexual contact.

According to the US Sun, Gary Busey has been married to hypnotherapist and stand-up comedian Steffanie Sampson since 2008. They welcomed their son Luke Sampson Busey in 2010.

Before marrying Sampson, Busey was married to Judy Helkenberg from 1968 to 1990, and they had a son together, Jake Busey. After their divorce, Gary married Tiani Warden from 1996 to 2001. However, Warden passed away in jail from an accidental cocaine overdose in 2019.

Busey also shares a daughter, Alectra "Ellie" Busey, with ex-girlfriend Tracy Hutchinson.

More about Gary Busey's probation

According to ABC 6, during the hearing, Gary Busey declined to speak and told the judge that he was following his attorney’s advice.

His attorney requested that the judge impose fines, citing the actor's age, health issues such as "early dementia", mobility issues, and permanent residence in California.

However, Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue denied the request, stating probation was necessary due to the seriousness of the issue and also because the actor had previously served probationary terms in 2007 for trespass and disorderly conduct/fighting, as well as a hit-and-run in 2001.

"In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years' probation," Judge Gwendolyn Blue stated.

Busey's attorney further clarified:

"He spends a lot of time at home with family and he’s not actively pursuing … any types of commercial ventures, in which he’s seeking to have his photograph taken."

The judge also ordered the actor to have no contact with the victim. He has 45 days to decide whether he wants to file an appeal with a higher court, and he may also request probation in California.

Gary Busey earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1978's The Buddy Holly Story.