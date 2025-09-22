Who is Rebecca Dunn? All we know about first Turning point USA donor as she speaks at Charlie Kirk memorial

Philanthropist Rebecca Dunn walks onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

When conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered while attending an event on campus in Utah on September 10, 2025, condolences came from all over the nation.

Rebecca Dunn, a philanthropist and longtime supporter of libertarian causes, spoke at the memorial service, not only because of her personal relationship with Kirk but also because she was one of the very first donors to Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

Rebecca Walter Dunn is a Florida State University graduate. For over 40 years, she has been a community volunteer in the arts, health care, education, and other causes. Over the years, her community service has allowed her to be known throughout Florida, where she has helped to build platforms for public policy and community discussions.

According to the Dunn Foundation, Dunn started her career in public policy by hosting community forums to educate the local community in the Tampa Bay region about issues on the state and national levels.

Her enthusiasm quickly grew into roles of leadership at various think tanks and nonprofit organizations. Dunn served for 18 years as a board member at the James Madison Institute, a think tank based in Florida, before joining the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

In 2001, Dunn was in a position on the Florida Judicial Nominating Commission through which she helped influence and shape the state’s judicial appointments. In addition to public policy, Dunn has been a friend and supporter of many civic organizations.

She has served as a board member for the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, the University of South Florida Economic Advisory Board, the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center, WEDU Public Broadcasting, the Palm Beach Symphony, and the American Friends of the Uffizi Museum.

Rebecca Dunn's connection with Bill Dunn and role in Turning Point USA’s early days

Rebecca Dunn married William A. Bill Dunn in 2002. Bill was known for being a leader in financial trading and for establishing DUNN Capital Management. He was also an innovator in the use of quantitative investment models.

Bill was committed to libertarian principles. He was Chairman of the Reason Foundation, which is dedicated to libertarian public policy research and education, and he founded the Dunn Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing individual liberty and limited government. Rebecca and Bill joined together as major supporters of free-market and libertarian causes.

Rebecca Dunn has known Charlie Kirk for more than 10 years. At the memorial service, Dunn shared her first interactions with Kirk and described him as a young man filled with hope and eagerness to reach his peers with the conservative platform.

"Almost 12 years ago. I met this bright young man filled with optimism about his plan to reach young people. I was so impressed that I invited him to come to our home and tell my husband and me more about his organization," Rebecca Dunn said.

Rebecca Dunn was one of the first who believed in Charlie Kirk's mission.



Dunns supposedly invited him to their home to discuss moving forward with Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA. When Kirk shared his goal of setting up two chapters in North Florida and determined their fundraising goals, the Dunns told him they would support him financially. They even offered to match half the money if Kirk raised the first part.

"When asked how much money it would take, he told us he thought it would take about 50 thousand dollars not knowing anything about this young man except that he sounded impressive. We told him that if he could raise the first half, we would give him the remaining 25000," she added.

While delivering her remarks at Kirk’s memorial service, Rebecca Dunn said that her late husband was the one who was supposed to have been honored at his own memorial service. On that occasion, Kirk had supposedly been invited to address the audience.

But that has now reversed, Rebecca Dunn said, as she was the one honoring the activist who had once been the young visionary in her living room. Her comments provided insight into Kirk's earlier struggles and the trust that early donors like Rebecca and her late husband had placed in him.