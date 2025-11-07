Chelsea Green donates $1000 monthly to Ridge Holland’s GoFundMe to help family following WWE termination while injured

Chelsea Green attends Netflix's Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

WWE Women's United States champion Chelsea Green is truly stepping up in a major way to support her peer wrestler Ridge Holland after he was released from WWE during an injury and financial struggle.

Green has committed to donating $1,000 every month to Holland's GoFundMe, supporting the former "NXT" talent and his family during this challenging time.

Green, who in December 2024 became WWE’s first Women’s United States champion, has been an outspoken person in the wrestling world regarding supporting her colleagues. Fans have praised her $1,000 monthly donation as proof of sympathy and solidarity during a difficult time for the Holland family, both personally and professionally.

Chelsea Green is joining several other figures in professional wrestling, including AEW’s Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, who have all contributed to help Holland reach his $60,000 goal. This week, the campaign has raised more than $4,000 and has had hundreds of messages from fans wishing Holland well and praying for him.

Holland, who began in WWE in 2018, made it to the main roster in 2021 as part of The Brawling Brutes with Sheamus. He has not publicly commented on Green’s recurring donation.

The 35-year-old father of three later created a GoFundMe campaign titled “Give hope to a family facing unimaginable hardship,” in which he recounted the financial distress his family had experienced as a result of his circumstances.

Ridge Holland was hired as a 1099 contractor instead of a full-time employee; he supposedly isn’t eligible for any workers’ compensation or paid medical leave. The GoFundMe states that the company is covering his medical expenses, but during his recovery period, he is not receiving any income.

"We’re reaching out with heavy hearts on behalf of a dear family in crisis. A loving father of three suffered injuries whilst on the job — injuries that have not only left him unable to work but also abandoned by the very company he served," the campaign read.

Reason behind Ridge Holland's termination and more about his ongoing medical treatment

Holland, whose real name is Luke Menzies, recently made waves when he shared a post to social media revealing that he was let go from his WWE contract while still recovering from a serious injury in the ring.

The former SmackDown performer described his difficulties on social media as he was released and unable to make a paycheck while he was still dealing with a medical issue. "I can’t pay my mortgage," Holland wrote on X and expressed frustration that the company left him "out to dry."

"I feel like I've just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE. Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn't be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal. Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let's be honest, that's the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company," he wrote on X.

As stated in the GoFundMe campaign description, Holland is expected to undergo months of recovery and surgery in the coming months, including a possible surgery on his neck.

"He is now facing months of recovery, including another surgery in March of next year, and potentially a neck surgery this month, leaving him unable to return to work until at least late April or early May — if recovery goes as hoped... They are at risk of losing their home. Of falling into debt they may never escape," The campaign added.

His wife has become a full-time caregiver in addition to tending to their three small children. Their story has resonated with wrestling fans and wrestlers alike, many of whom have contributed to and shared the fund to provide relief in this difficult time.