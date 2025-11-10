“Exactly what a scammer would say”: Ridge Holland’s 'I’m not a scammer' defense amid GoFundMe scam controversy triggers online backlash

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 18 : Ricky Saints in action against Ridge Holland during NXT at WWE Performance Center on March 18, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images)

Luke Menzies, better known by his WWE ring name Ridge Holland, has triggered backlash following a recent tweet about a GoFundMe page.

The professional wrestler, who hails from England, reportedly had his contract terminated due to his social media posts. Ridge Holland confirmed the termination in a recent tweet, while a family member apparently launched a GoFundMe campaign to support him.

The former WWE wrestler addressed the fundraiser in another X post and clarified that he wasn’t aware that the “page was going live.” Ridge Holland added:

“[I] had no prior discussion with the family member who created it. I've since requested that no further donations be accepted, and this change should take effect within the next 24 hours.”

Menzies asserted that he will “recoup the amount donated” after his family figures out their next step. He stated that he would donate the said amount to a charity and concluded:

“I sincerely apologize if the page caused any upset or offense - that was never the intention. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.”

The post sparked outrage in response to Ridge Holland’s tweet, as he claimed he is not a scammer. The wrestler reiterated in another X post:

“I AM NOT DONATING THE GO FUND ME MONEY! Once I am earning money and in a position to donate I will donate to charity. This will be the money i earn not the go fund me money. I am not a scammer.”

Exactly what a scammer would say — Tom Powers (@payofftom) November 9, 2025

However, the backlash continued, with netizens calling out Ridge Holland. A user commented:

“Exactly what a scammer would say”

Another user voiced a similar opinion:

“‘I’m not a scammer’ sounds like something a scammer would say, doesn’t it?”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the ex-WWE star’s tweet about his fundraiser.

Internet users react to Ridge Holland’s defense over the GoFundMe controversy

Many called out Luke Menzies after he addressed being unaware of a fundraiser started by a family member. The wrestler asserted that he would donate the money after consulting with his family on how to move forward, but netizens criticized him on X. The backlash continued after Ridge Holland tried to defend his statement by asserting that he’s not a scammer.

“You’re acting really fishy at this point,” a user wrote.

“Might as well just refund everyone and move on,” another user suggested.

“Yeah, it kinda sounds like you are,” one user reacted to Ridge Holland’s “scammer” statement.

“Quite the hole you’ve dug yourself here, sir. Might be a good time to put down the shovel,” another one advised the wrestler against making another statement.

Amid the backlash, a user explained Ridge Holland’s statement and pointed out that he will use the raised money until he can work again. Menzies reposted @SumGuyWindsor’s tweet that read:

“It's stupid that it's just peoples ignorance to the English language that caused people to be upset about this. "once we figure out how to move forward (ONCE HE CAN WORK) and I can RECOUP the money that was donated, I will be donating said amount to charity" What's hard to get?”

The wrestler, who has been out of action following an injury, has avoided tweeting anything else about GoFundMe. Ridge Holland previously announced on October 14 that WWE would not renew his contract, which was supposed to end on November 14. He asserted that the company would cover the expenses of his rehab, but would not pay him.

On November 5, Ridge asserted that WWE terminated his contract and wrote on X:

“I never thought I'd not be able to pay my mortgage. I feel like I've just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE. Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn't be able to wrestle for 7 months.”

The wrestler described the termination as “brutal” and added:

“Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let's be honest, that's the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally f**ked.”

Around the same time, a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Susan Chapman (claiming to be Ridge Holland’s mother) went live, with fellow WWE superstar Chelsea Green also donating $1,000 to the campaign.