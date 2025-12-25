Stores open on Christmas Day 2025: Every restaurant, supermarket, and fast-food chain open today

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While big shops often close on Christmas day, a few spots keep their doors open. Need something basic? Look around locally - schedules change depending on your location. You might find a restaurant running, particularly near crowded zones. Before heading out, make sure it’s actually open.

Most major retailers stay closed on Christmas Day, with only a few exceptions, operating limited hours

Grocery Stores

Most of the grocery stores will be closed on Christmas. Aldi, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, Trader Joe's all will be closed on December 25.

Fast Food Chains & Restaurants

Christmas sees several major eateries keeping doors open - Applebee’s, IHOP, McDonald’s, many Dunkin’ spots, along with select Starbucks cafes.

A few Domino’s branches may operate, yet availability rides entirely on local management choices.

Hours shift dramatically from place to place, so checking their websites ahead of time makes sense.

Meanwhile, familiar names such as Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell shut down completely throughout the day.

Walmart

On Christmas day, Walmart will be closed. The stores will be open on December 26 from 6 AM to 6 PM. Hours may be modified from store to store.

Superstores

As Christmas Day arrives, shoppers hoping to make a last-minute run may find most big-name stores dark for the holiday. December 25 brings stillness to well-known retail names, each choosing closure out of habit and respect for workers' rest.

Instead of opening wide, giants like Best Buy, Costco, Target quietly stay shuttered - joined by Macy's, Lowe's, Kohl's without exception.

Even places usually packed - Home Depot, Petco, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sam's Club among them - pause operations completely on Christmas Day.

