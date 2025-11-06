"I zillow'd their crib, they broke”: Roy Wood Jr. jokingly threatens to 'pull up' on house of descendants that purchased his bloodline’s first slave

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola - Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Comedian, actor, and writer Roy Wood Jr. has always tackled difficult subject matter with humor, and his most recent comments at the Club Shay Shay podcast proved to be no different.

In an extensive discussion, Wood reflected upon his lineage, the legacy of slavery, and America’s racial history, all while pointing out the absurdities of the past and present.

The former Daily Show star, who just published The Man of Many Fathers: Life lessons Disguised as a Memoir, shared that through the PBS show Finding Your Roots, he found an unexpected surprise, the white family that first bought his ancestors immediately after their arrival on a slave ship in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I did finding your roots, and they found the white family that purchased the first black wood of my bloodline off the slave ships in Charleston," Roy Wood Jr. stated.

He then said, half jokingly, that today he could even find that family’s descendants from their house in Georgia.

"If I wanted to today. I could find the white wood descendants in southern Georgia and pull up on a f**king house... Yeah, they ain't got no money though. I. Zillow, they crib, they broke right... how you broke and you had slaves, " he added.

Although Wood was making a joke when he delivered that message, his words did have a serious point about the economic inequality that remains a consequence of slavery in America.

More about Roy Wood Jr.'s new memoir and his early life in Birmingham

Wood's comments come amidst a larger moment in his career, one of contemplation and storytelling. In his new memoir, he reflects on his childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, the loss of his father, civil rights journalist Roy Wood Sr. and the many father figures who have shaped his life and career in comedy.

Much of the book is allegedly framed as a letter to his son, Henry, offering thoughts on resilience, accountability, and the importance of knowing one's place in history.

Wood, who hails from Birmingham and graduated from Florida A&M University, began performing stand-up comedy in 1998 and went on to receive national recognition on The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Comic Standing.

From his days as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, to guest spots on Conan, SportsNation, Def Comedy Jam, and other popular platforms, he has gained a reputation for addressing controversial topics in an earnest way.

Roy Wood Jr.'s unique combination of storytelling, historical context and lived experience continues to make him one of the most insightful comedians today.