“I know that I’m a woman”: Alexis Black who entered Gold’s Gym women’s bathroom speaks out days after singer Tish Hyman confrontation video went viral

A transgender woman involved in a viral gym incident has addressed the incident publicly for the first time following a confrontation with musician Tish Hyman in a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles.

Alexis Black, who identifies as a trans woman, appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the situation and said she was “fully clothed” during the incident, and disputed Hyman’s allegations.

The incident drew national attention earlier this week when Hyman posted a video of herself in the women’s locker room confronting a transgender person. The 42-year-old musician was heard yelling about grown men using women’s facilities in the video clip, singling out what she called multiple interactions that left her and other women feeling uneasy.

The video, filmed at the Beverly Center gym, quickly made its rounds on social media and received both support and backlash.

Black responded to Hyman’s account of things while speaking with TMZ. Black also claimed that Hyman had harassed on a number of occasions at different gym chains, creating a “hostile environment” for transgender customers.

"The truth in the moment is far from what she is, purporting it to be literally, every time that she's done that I've had women in the locker room comforting me because of how aggressive she was towards me... I know that I'm a woman," Alexis Black said.

More about Alexis Black, as she opens up about transitioning and safe spaces in gyms

Alexis Black is a somatic healer and fitness trainer from Ohio. Black publicly identified as transgender in late 2024 and began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in February 2025. On Instagram, Black referred to the transition as a process of “remembering” rather than changing.

When asked about the process of transitioning, Black talked about undergoing a course of treatment for gender affirmation and also spoke about identification that shows Black to be a female.

"I began using hormones this year in February... you know, name change, and it says female on my ID and hormones. And I mean I'm registered as a female with the gym," Black stated.

Black also responded to the wider question over whether gyms ought to make separate facilities available for transgender members, by saying that the establishment of extra locker rooms might actually result in new types of discrimination.

"You're not going to put a trans woman with a trans man, just because we're trans. That seems like a whole new envelope of discrimination," Black added.

On the other hand, Hyman says she was subsequently banned from the gym after the confrontation. She said later that she was just trying to warn other women about a “man” entering the women’s locker room while she was undressed.

"I was naked in the locker room. I turn around, and there’s a man there in boy clothes, lip gloss, standing there looking at me... I feel violated," Hyman said in a TikTok video.

EoS Fitness, the company that recently purchased some of Gold’s Gym clubs in Southern California, said it is reconsidering the situation. In the meantime, both Hyman and Black have maintained their stance online as the controversy has stoked a simmering national conversation about transgender rights and women’s security in shared venues.