Is Apple TV down? Over 15,000 users report streaming issues on Downdetector

Apple TV users across the globe got a major scare on Thursday, November 06, 2025, when many could not stream content on the platform. As per Downdetector, over 15,000 users experienced issues during peak evening hours, encountering messages like “Service Unavailable” and “Playback Failed.”

The disruption began around 7:45 PM ET, and the news quickly spread on social media platforms such as X and Reddit, where frustrated subscribers shared their experiences. Users included from across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, several parts of Europe, India, and Australia. More reports originated from major cities like New York, London, Sydney, and Mumbai.

User reports indicate problems with Apple TV since 10:37 PM EST.

In addition to Apple TV, users also faced problems accessing Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and the App Store, indicating a wider system malfunction likely linked to a CDN or DNS error. Downdetector data revealed that 64% of Apple users in the United States reported server connection issues, 34% faced app-related problems, and 2% struggled with downloads. Apart from NYC, widespread disruptions were also observed in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Apple has since restored most services while continuing to monitor stability.

Apple TV is reportedly down for a significant number of users

Apple’s statement on Apple TV service going down

Within an hour of reports spreading online, Apple updated its official System Status page to acknowledge a “service disruption” that impacted Apple TV, Apple Music, and certain App Store features. The company’s support account on X quickly reassured users, stating that engineers were aware of the problem and working to restore functionality as soon as possible.

By 10:00 PM ET, Apple announced that most services were being gradually restored, though some users still experienced buffering and playback issues well into the night. Industry experts observed that such large-scale outages are uncommon for Apple, given its strong global infrastructure, but occasional disruptions are inevitable as reliance on streaming and cloud services continues to grow.

During the outage, some subscribers attempted quick fixes, such as restarting Apple TVs, re-logging into their Apple IDs, or switching from Wi-Fi to cellular connections, with limited success. Apple later clarified that the issue stemmed from a server-side failure rather than user errors.

By early morning on November 07, 2025, outage reports on Downdetector had dropped significantly, indicating service recovery. Although Apple has not disclosed the precise cause of the incident as of writing, the company is expected to release further details in an upcoming system status update.

