Who is Noel Fielding? Everything to know about The Great British Baking Show host

The Great British Bake Off (Image via Instagram/ @britishbakeoff)

Noel Fielding is a writer and a comedy performer. He is also the genius behind the award-winning series The Mighty Boosh alongside actress Julian Barratt. Noel Fielding went on to create his own shows titled Luxury Comedy and later released Luxury Comedy: Tales From Painted Hawaii. The two series were broadcast on E4.

Other than his acting and hosting appearances, Noel has a great passion for painting, as he regularly showcases his work all around the globe. Fielding is also the host of The Great British Bake Off, which is released on Channel 4.

Noel Fielding also has an impressive career in radio as he starred in the BBC Radio 2 show, Vic Reeves' House Arrest.

As the new season of The Great British Bake Off is almost here, Noel Fielding returns for his hosting duties as well. However, there were ongoing speculations about Fielding returning as a co-host alongside Alison Hammond.

Unlike other shows, The Great British Baking Show has a rather unique format where they don't have cash prizes, but the winner takes home flowers, a cake stand and peer recognition at the end of each season.

Noel Fielding returns as the co-host of The Great British Bake Off

The actor and comedian’s spokesperson has stated to Deadline:

“There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off. We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”

Noel Fielding is back as the co-host while having fun in the absolute chaos of cooking. Not to forget, Fielding has broken a glass bowl amidst all the fun in the newest episodes of the hit baking show.

Noel Fielding sparks rumours about his alleged health issues

As per Mirror UK, there have been ongoing speculations about Noel Fielding’s alleged health issues. These ongoing speculations about Noel’s health battles started doing the rounds after he abruptly dropped out of the filming of the second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

A source later told The Times,

“People have been concerned about Noel's well-being and given him time to recover but there are serious repercussions. It is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health".

While the Apple TV series was renewed for a second season, as per Radio Times, it was said,

"Promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".

The Great British Baking Show season 16 can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. New episodes release every Friday on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.