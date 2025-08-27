When will The Great British Baking Show season 16 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The Great British Baking Show collection 13 releases on Netflix, on September 5.

The Great British Baking Show, known in the UK as The Great British Bake Off, is officially set to return with a brand-new season this fall. Netflix has confirmed that Season 16, also called “Collection 13,” will premiere on Friday, September 5, 2025, with weekly episodes releasing every Friday.

The series will air earlier for viewers in the UK, releasing on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Netflix released a trailer along with the announcement of the premiere date and contestants on August 21, 2025, which has garnered excitement among fans looking forward to another round of culinary mishaps and sweet successes.

The Great British Baking Show format and other details explored

This season features 12 amateur bakers from 23 to 59 years old, including a scientist, two hairstylists, a medical student, a bridal designer, an entrepreneur, and others from diverse backgrounds. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as the judges of The Great British Baking Show, while Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are set to co-host this season.

Each week, contestants face three challenges: The Signature Bake, in which the bakers show off their tried and tested recipes to display their creativity. In the Technical Bake, they follow one basic recipe and are tested with their technical skills and experience. The depth of skill and talent is finally tested in the Showstopper round, where the bakers show their professional mastery in taste and appearance through their creations.

At the end of each episode, one participant who fails to impress the judges with their craftwork gets eliminated, and the one with the best performance gets selected as the start baker. The last three to make it till the end compete in the finale episode, and one is crowned the winner of The Great British Baking Show.

The official trailer provides a glimpse of humor and light-hearted atmosphere central to the show. Alison Hammond is heard saying that this season is like no other, while Noel Fielding, in his typical humorous tone, says to a contestant working on a neon colored batter,

"This doesn’t look like baking to me, this looks like science."

Paul Hollywood, the only figure featured in the show since its inception, is known for his sharp critiques, witty one-liners, and iconic Hollywood handshake. Prue Leith joined the show in 2017, bringing a balance of wisdom and encouragement.

This year, the contestants seem promising than ever, with diverse backgrounds adding a unique touch and cultural influence to the show. One of them, Nataliia, a 32-year-old living in East Yorkshire, is the show's first Ukrainian contestant. Nadia, 42, as described by Netflix, is a chatterbox bringing warmth and laughter into every room.

59-year-old software delivery manager Leighton and hairdresser Lesley offer a combination of old-school touch with modern and fun designs. An analytical research and development scientist from South Yorkshire, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching various processes before starting a recipe.

The Great British Baking Show (The Great British Bake Off) is a British reality series produced by Love Productions that premiered on August 17, 2010, on the BBC. The show received widespread acclaim and later moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

The Bake-Off format has been adapted internationally in America, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and many more. It is called 'Bake Off' in the UK, but is known as The Great British Baking Show ​​​​​​in the US and other nations, as 'Bake Off' is a trademark owned by Pillsbury in the US.

While the show has continued to evolve, its essence and format remain the same, with the producers hinting at more complex challenges this season. The home-style baking, gentle competition, and creative expression set it apart from other similar reality shows. This new season promises laughter, creativity, and high-stakes baking challenges in the tent.

Stay tuned for more updates.