Which Dancing With the Stars pro is all set to join the Miss USA 2025 judges panel ?

Dancing With the Stars alum Sasha Farber is one of the panelists who will be judging the Miss USA 2025. As per Us Weekly, the DWTS alum will be joined by “The Valley” star and former Miss USA 2014 winner Nia Sanchez, along with Bachelor Nation alum Jade Roper Tolbert, and fashion designers Kenneth Barlis and Hannah Edwards.

Miss USA 2025 and Miss Teen USA will be crowned at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino in Reno, Nevada. The event of Miss Teen USA 2025 will air on Thursday, October 23, at 5 p.m. PST, while Miss USA 2025 will be held on Friday, October 24, at 5 p.m. PST.

Emmanuel Acho and Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan will be co-hosting the big event. While talking about her inclusion in the show, Jordan said to US Weekly that she is thrilled to come back to the Miss USA stage. Competing in pageants is where she found her voice.

Dancing With the Stars’ alum Sasha Farber reveals what convinced him to judge the pageant

Sasha Farber has opened up about what convinced him to judge the pageant, while admitting that the women’s talent inspired him, while further adding that he is thrilled to be judging Miss USA as it celebrates “incredible talent, confidence, and the unique stories of these amazing women.”

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Farber explains how it is inspiring to witness their journey and to be part of such a prestigious event. The dancing pro also shared the news on his social media page, as the caption reads,

“ITS OFFICIAL im going to be judging this years @missusa I know it was announced yesterday and I’m just catching up. Thank you sooooooooo much for all the sweet messages. I CANT WAIT Promise I will make u all proud!!!”

Miss USA 2015 winner, Olivia Jordan, who will be co-hosting the show, said,

“I feel honored to come back 10 years later to pass that baton to the next generation of empowered women. Their voices and their stories deserve to be heard. It’s an honor to be part of giving them that opportunity on this stage.”

Sasha Farber finally breaks the silence about his silence on Dancing With the Stars season 34

Dancing With the Stars alum Sasha Farber addressed his absence from season 34 and explained that it is not uncommon for pros to rotate seasons. While Sasha Farber is not a part of the show as a dancing pro, he gave fans a special little sneak peek into what goes down on premiere day, which is a task the pro dancer was more than excited to take on.

Val Chmerkovskiy was asked about Sasha’s absence from this season, to which Val Chmerkovskiy said,

“It’s not personal. It’s the nature of this business. Now, it’s personal for anybody who’s invested," he continued. "The way I’m speaking about Dancing with the Stars is the same way they feel about Dancing With the Stars. So it definitely hurts." He then noted that "breakups happen in life" and gave a lil shrug. Okay then!"

