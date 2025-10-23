Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba claps back at scoring debate with an interesting reference

Carrie Ann Inaba (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has finally broken the silence and clapped back at the scoring debate in a newly released TikTok video. This comes as a response to allegations that Carrie Ann Inaba is scoring this season unfairly. The video shows Carrie Ann getting ready while singing along to the tunes of Taylor Swift's new song "Actually Romantic."

Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro had earlier explained how the scoring method works back in September after Bruno Tonioli held up a score of 7, although the screen showed a score of 8. The co-host explained how their judges key in their scores right after the dance, and then they are "locked regardless of which paddle they hold up.”

Dancing With the Stars panellist Carrie Ann Inaba addresses scoring drama

The longtime judge had opened up about the scoring debate in an Instagram post, as she pointed out that what makes their show great is fans having a say in the matter. Carrie Ann Inaba further appreciated all the comments and opinions from fans. Carrie Ann Inaba had earlier addressed the scoring drama in the comments section as well. The panellist stated how it is okay to disagree about what we see, as she wrote on the post,

“It’s okay to disagree about what we see. That’s what makes our show great,” she wrote. “You have a say in the matter. We want you to vote for what you love and believe in. I appreciate your comment and the way you expressed your feelings. Thank you for your passion and your opinion.”

Co-host Alfonso further explained the scoring method as he revealed that they go with their locked score, while saying, “Bruno keyed in an 8, so Whitney’s total was 15." Co-host Julianne Hough also weighed in on the explanation as she pointed out,

“Oh actually, just came through my ear right now, Bruno actually put in an eight, so we have to correct it. It's a 15...We love live television!"

Pasha Pashkov supports judges amidst scoring criticism

Dancing With the Stars’ pro Pasha Pashkov recently came to the judges’ defence. Carrie Ann Inaba recently said that Pasha’s dances with partner Danielle Fishel are beginning to look very similar. Pasha Pashkov earlier called the comment unfair, as he said,

“I was not happy. I always get protective. For me, that comment felt unfair, especially being that she said that the dances looked similar."

In an interview with E! News, the dancing pro explained how he competes, so he might be biased, but in reality, he thinks judges have the hardest job, as it is one thing to give an opinion in a comment online or just in passing.

The dancing pro added how it is hard to then actually make that decision and “pick up that number in front of millions of people watching, knowing that you might get a backlash on it is not easy." Pasha Pashkov stated that judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann, and Bruno Tonioli are doing the hardest job. He stated,

“I’m sure they're just trying to do the best that they can.”

Stay tuned for more updates.