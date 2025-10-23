Who is Darren Bailey married to? All about wife and children as former Illinois Senator’s son and family dies in helicopter crash

Darren Bailey's third grandchild was safe as he did not enter the helicopter (Image via Getty)

Darren Bailey has recently lost some of his family members in a helicopter accident that happened in Montana. Among the deceased people, there was Bailey’s son Zachary, alongside daughter-in-law Kelsey, and his two grandchildren, Vada Rose and Samuel.

However, Darren’s third grandchild, Finn, survived as he was not among those who were inside the helicopter, as per USA Today. A statement was posted through the politician’s official handle on October 23, 2025, with a photo of all those who died in the crash.

The tribute was shared on behalf of Darren Bailey and the Aaron Del Mar Campaign, saying that the news was first revealed the previous day. The caption elaborated on how the incident impacted everyone close to Zachary and others.

“They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time”, the post reads.

The Illinois House of Representatives member has not disclosed anything about the circumstances leading to the accident, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. He is currently married to Cindy Strotzum.

Darren Bailey is a father of four children: Family life and other details explained

The Louisville, Illinois, native has been a popular face in the political world for a long time. Although he has kept his personal life away from the limelight for many years, it recently grabbed a lot of attention after his son died in a helicopter crash.

Darren Bailey’s wife, Cindy Stortzum, has supported him on various occasions, including his journey as a politician. The duo exchanged vows in 1986. Apart from their son Zachary, the other three children of Darren and Cindy are also married.

They additionally took the initiative of providing education to multiple people by establishing a private Christian school, as mentioned on the website of Bailey for Illinois. All the family members visit the Salem, Illinois-based church, and they are the residents of a farm near Louisville.

The identities of Darren Bailey and Cindy Stortzum’s other three children have not been made official. However, they have 13 grandchildren. On the other hand, Aaron Dell Mar appeared for an interview with WGN Morning News after Zachary’s death, revealing that the latter was a helicopter operator who also had experience in planes.

“We don’t know the details, whether it was mechanical failure or what not, we’re still waiting to find out. But right now, we’re just consoling the community as a whole, and the Bailey family, and all of our supporters statewide”, Aaron said.

Del Mar even claimed that Zachary was reportedly flying the helicopter when the incident happened. He further stated that Darren and Cindy are supposed to visit Zachary’s third child to explain everything that has happened.

Meanwhile, further updates are awaited on the investigation launched by the NTSB.