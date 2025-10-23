Who is Officer Eva Imani on Chicago P.D.? Character details explored

Arienne Mandi as Officer Eva Imani on Chicago P.D.

The latest season of Chicago P.D. has a new recruit in Officer Eva Imani, played by Arienne Mandi. Eva was introduced in the season’s first episode as an ATF agent who busted her cover, was rescued from death and ignored her boss’s commands to catch a gun-running culprit. As such, she was fired from her position, only for CPD’s intelligence Unit’s chief, Hank Voight, to offer her a position in his team.

Meanwhile, Chicago P.D. Season 13 moved on with new stories. After episode 1 surrounding Eva, episode 2, titled Open Wounds, dealt with Torres and his battle with kidnappings and extortion of a community. Since he knew Ivan and Brenda as family friends, he tried to help Brenda rescue the kidnapped Ivan. However, Torres, Voight, Burgess and the cops could not help Ivan’s murder, but managed to catch the culprits.

The third episode, titled Canaryville, explored relationship complications in the backdrop of the tightly-knit community that housed Burgess and her family. A homicide and attempted rape in the unsafe community forced the Intelligence Unit to investigate. Ruzek and Burgess arrested the real culprits before they could destroy the evidence.

Chicago P.D. Season 13, episode 4, titled Root Cause, played out a series of robberies connected to one family. Meanwhile, Detective Imani assisted Sergeant Voight with the investigations while they went for their gun training requalification. While they investigated a string of crimes, Imani learned that Voight had been abused in his childhood.

A glimpse at Eva Imani of Chicago P.D.

As mentioned before, former ATF agent Eva Imani joined Sergeant Hank Voight’s team in the first episode of season 13. As viewers may know, Chicago P.D. was dealt a blow as Voight’s unit disbanded at the end of Season 12 in May 2025. As such, Season 13 started with Voight’s dream to get his unit together. However, Officer Kiana Cook’s move to the 17th District left a void in his team. As such, getting Eva to join has been good news for Hank.

Episode 1 introduced Eva Imani as an undercover agent for ATF, discovered by Ruzek when she let her contact flee. As Voight arrived with his gun pointed at Eva, she disclosed the truth. Voight and Burgess later followed her while checking her claims about ATF. However, Eva landed with her contact, who tried to kill her after realizing that she was undercover.

Burgess saved Eva but was at the perpetrator’s mercy. Voight arrived to shoot the perp before the latter could kill Burgess. Then, Voight convinced Eva to stay quiet about Burgess as the latter sneaked away. Eva, in turn, convinced her supervisor to let Voight help her track the gun-running organization’s head, Raptor. Together, they tracked down the culprit and made arrests, despite no clearance from their supervisors.

While Voight discovered that many of the stolen guns belonged to the CPD, the thefts were not reported. As such, he used this intel to ask to appoint Detective Imani to his team. Meanwhile, Eva Imani was fired from ATF. This worked fine for Voight, who offered her a post in the Intelligence Unit.

The episode ended with Eva joining Voight’s unit and the Sergeant gathering his team to get started with his job. Chicago P.D. Season 13, episode 4, saw Detective Imani in action as she assisted Sergeant Hank Voight in unravelling a series of crimes. At the same time, she stumbled upon a hard truth about Voight’s childhood.

A quick look at actor Arienne Mandi, who plays Eva Imani on Chicago P.D.

LA-born Arienne Mandi started her acting career in 2014. She appeared in the short film, Between the Lines, followed by Escape Artist, Baja, Break Even, Tatami and more. Tatami premiered in September 2023 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, earning Mandi recognition.

Mandi’s television projects include The L Word: Generation Q, The Night Agent Season 2, In the Vault Season 2, and guest appearances in NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Agent X, FBI, Hawaii Five-0 and many more.

