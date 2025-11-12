What role did Anne Heche play on Chicago P.D.? Everything to know about her character

Actress Anne Heche (Photo by Getty Images)

Anne Heche, an acclaimed American actress known for her versatility across film, television, and theater, played the role of Katherine Brennan on Chicago P.D.. Appearing in 11 episodes between Seasons 6 and 7, Heche portrayed the ambitious and morally conflicted First Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Brennan was a politically driven leader who often clashed with Sergeant Hank Voight. She manipulated cases and alliances to strengthen her own position. In spite of her position, her unethical decisions and involvement in several scandals led to her downfall. Brennan’s story arc ended in Season 7 when she was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison for murdering Kelton.

In an interview with TV Insider on October 17, 2018, Heche described her Chicago P.D. character as

“not a bad person, but very determined.”

Heche said she always wanted to join Dick Wolf’s TV universe. She also noted that viewers enjoy her on-screen dynamic with Jason Beghe. They previously worked together on Everwood.

Anne Heche played Katherine Brennan on Chicago P.D.

Katherine Brennan, played by Anne Heche, was a former First Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. She rose to her position through political maneuvering rather than dedication to justice. She mentioned to Hank Voight that her family had a long history in law enforcement.

Brennan first appeared in season 6 during a case involving bad drugs. She believed Voight was lying about a shooting and suspended him. She put Antonio in charge of Intelligence temporarily. Voight found a surveillance tape that Brennan denied having. She used her power to pressure the team to catch those responsible for the drug crisis quickly.

Brennan supported Brian Kelton’s campaign for Mayor and wanted Voight to help protect Kelton’s interests. She demanded that certain cases be closed or manipulated. Voight agreed to help only if Brennan cleared the name of his late friend Olinsky so his widow could get a pension.

Brennan got involved in various cases, including one where the daughter of a powerful man, Mr. Gilchrist, was missing. She pressured Voight to arrest the girl, who was involved in a crime, but Voight used her to trap a bigger criminal instead. Brennan made deals with political figures like Gilchrist to secure their support for Kelton.

She asked Officer Burgess to do a ride-along with Kendra Barnes, the daughter of a pastor, and instructed her to lie in court about Kendra’s involvement in a robbery. Brennan also had ties with Alderman Jason Collick, whose wife was murdered. She insisted that Voight arrest someone quickly. When an innocent man was arrested and died, she defended the officers, following protocol. Intelligence later found Collick responsible for the murder, and Brennan ordered his arrest.

Brennan attended fundraisers for Kelton and covered up crimes to protect him. She warned criminals like Griffin when the police were after them. Brennan pushed Voight to release Griffin despite weak evidence, angering Voight. She tried to keep Kelton’s campaign scandal under wraps.

Tensions rose when Brennan was threatened with exposure over past crimes. Kelton forced her to take the blame for allowing a serial killer to continue rampaging, or he would expose her. Brennan publicly admitted this and resigned from the police department.

Despite resigning, Brennan secretly acted as an informant for Voight until Kelton won the election. After Kelton dismissed her, she killed him in a rage with a stolen gun.

In season 7, Brennan was linked to Kelton’s murder. The gun used belonged to a friend she supported and lived with. Voight confronted Brennan. She admitted she killed Kelton because he humiliated her. Voight gave her an hour before arresting her.

Detectives Halstead and Upton arrested Brennan after she pointed a gun at them and tried to harm herself. She was angry at Voight for breaking his promise. Brennan was later found guilty of murder and sentenced to three years in prison.

About Anne Heche

Anne Heche was a well-known American actress. She started her career on the soap opera Another World, winning a Daytime Emmy for playing twins. In the late 1990s, she became famous for movies like Donnie Brasco, Volcano, and Six Days, Seven Nights. She also got a Tony nomination for Twentieth Century and an Emmy nod for Gracie’s Choice.

Heche appeared in TV shows such as Men in Trees, The Brave, and Chicago P.D. She was known for her strong and fearless performances. Sadly, she died on August 11, 2022, at 53, after a car crash in Los Angeles. Her death was due to smoke inhalation and burns.

Her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer posted on Instagram on August 17, 2022, saying he didn’t know what to say but wanted to honor her. He called her kind, generous, and funny. He sent condolences to her family.

Catch Chicago P.D. on NBC on Wednesdays.