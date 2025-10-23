Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 23, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, Jeopardy! fans worldwide eagerly awaited another interesting episode. The contestants had to answer a question about one South American location for tonight's final clue. This is the difficult Final Jeopardy! clue which tested players' history and geography knowledge of the Nazca Lines and Maria Reiche Airport.

In today's episode, the Final Jeopardy! clue was about an airport in one South American city that is named for archaeologist Maria Reiche, the 'lady of the Lines. The correct response was "What is Nazca, Peru?"

Jeopardy!, since its beginning, has challenged contestants and their knowledge. Fans were eager to see how the contestants would handle such a difficult final clue in tonight's episode.

A glimpse of the Jeopardy! episode from October 23, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! Round

In the first round, the contestants were faced with a variety of categories that tested their knowledge on different topics. The questions were designed to build point totals early in the game, with scores fluctuating as contestants tried to take the lead. Contestants used their knowledge to stay in the game by answering questions from multiple categories.

Double Jeopardy Round

As the second episode began, the stakes rose. Competition increased as questions doubled in value. Contestants raced for big points to boost their Final Jeopardy! wagers. Each contestant used strategy and quick thinking knowing this round could decide the winner.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! round in today’s episode focused on South America, a category known for its challenging questions.

The clue was: An airport at this South American city is named for archaeologist Maria Reiche, who was known as the “lady of the Lines”

The correct answer, What is Nazca, Peru?

The question was about Nazca's Maria Reiche Airport, named after the archaeologist who studied the Nazca Lines. These ancient, large-scale desert drawings remain a mystery. And this is how the question turns difficult for newcomers.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles of October 23, 2025

Jake Tomlin

Middle school teacher Jake Tomlin from Lynchburg, Virginia, brought his teaching skills and quick thinking to Jeopardy! His calmness and methodical approach helped him handle tough questions in earlier rounds. He stayed competitive in Jeopardy! despite struggling to take a lead. When answering questions from various categories, Tomlin showed his focus. Despite his impressive knowledge and skills, he lost the Final Jeopardy! round.

Elijah Perseus Blumov

Evanston, Illinois poet and podcaster Elijah Perseus Blumov answered questions creatively. He answered creative or lateral thinking questions better due to his writing and podcasting background. Quick thinking in the early rounds gave Blumov a strong position, but he struggled in Double Jeopardy! Despite his best efforts, he lost the Final Jeopardy! like the other contestants.

Tom Devlin

Tom Devlin, a Washington, D.C. attorney, had won $43,199 in two previous games. Devlin had strong legal and general knowledge. He used his victory in Double Jeopardy! to his advantage throughout the game. As the game ended, his steady performance on the board and wager in Final Jeopardy! made him the favorite to win, but the outcome was still uncertain.

The Jeopardy! finale tonight was thrilling. Tom Devlin led Final Jeopardy! after making it through Double Jeopardy and the first round. As the final answers were set, anyone could win. Fans must watch to see who wins tonight. One can stream Jeopardy! on Hulu.