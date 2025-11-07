Who is Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu? Antonio Brown accused in attempted murder of Miami Jeweler

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Months after a Miami‑Dade County judge signed an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, the former NFL star is in police custody. The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been accused of attempted murder of Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, a 41-year-old activist and jeweler, who sells and designs jewelry, per the Miami Herald.

According to the outlet, both individuals shared a tumultuous history that dates back to 2022. Nantambu reportedly met Brown in May of that year at an exhibition fight in Dubai, UAE. The ex-NFL pro had accompanied Floyd Mayweather to the event and was going to perform during the boxer’s ring walk, according to the Miami Herald.

After meeting at the event, Nantambu reportedly let Brown wear a $122,000 custom-made pendant with a diamond chain. The former football player allegedly failed to return the necklace. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu recounted during a chat with the Daily Mail in a June 2025 conversation:

“He basically tried to steal it. He moved hotel rooms, left the hotel, stopped answering calls. And then when I confronted him about the pendant, he acted like he lost it.”

According to the Daily Mail, Antonio Brown gave Nantambu some of his jewelry as collateral. However, the ex-football player allegedly lied to police in Dubai and got the jeweler arrested on the accusations of stealing valuables from him. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu recalled (via DailyMail.com):

“He told them that I stole $2 million worth of jewelry from him.”

According to the Daily Mail and the Miami Herald, Nantambu was arrested in Dubai and held for nearly a month before being released after providing evidence of his innocence. Eventually, the activist-jeweler sued Antonio Brown and was awarded $970,000 in damages; however, the decision was overturned due to a procedural issue, as reported by the Miami Herald.

In 2024, Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while claiming that he had less than $50,000 in assets. Earlier this year, the Super Bowl winner was involved in a conflict in May that led to his recent arrest.

Antonio Brown allegedly fired a weapon twice at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, leading to his arrest with attempted murder charges

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was attending Adin Ross’ boxing event on May 15. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu also attended the event held in Miami. Outside the venue, Brown allegedly fired a weapon at Nantambu, with one bullet grazing his neck.

Addressing the alleged conflict, the ex-NFL star stated that multiple individuals attacked him. Brown tweeted:

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.”

Brown stated that he was not arrested, while adding:

“I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process.”

In June, Antonio Brown allegedly fled the country to evade arrest, while an arrest warrant was signed with a second-degree attempted murder charge. His bond was set at $10,000 with house arrest.

After the incident, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu also recounted his side of the story, claiming that he was unaware that Antonio Brown was attending the event. Nantambu recalled during an interview with the Daily Mail:

“He ran to get the gun. He shot at me. I think he grazed my neck. We started fighting for the gun. The adrenaline is going crazy. He ran into me. I threw him on the ground. A gun fell. We start scrambling for the gun on the ground.”

During the chat, Nantambu expressed his concern for the safety of others, including children who were near the scene of the incident. The jeweler also expressed:

“I'm feeling this burning sensation on my neck. I thank God I'm not murdered. God spared me from getting shot in the face.”

For those unaware, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was also a performer at Super Bowl LIX and disrupted Kendrick Lamar’s performance. He was arrested in June, and multiple outlets, including the New York Post, published a news story. Brown reposted The Post’s report and alleged on X:

“That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal.

He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me.

He then showed up at my show at rolling loud in 2023 trying to assault me.”

Brown blamed Nantambu for the May incident and wrote:

“Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from me and threaten my life.

Media hasn’t told this story yet… instead painting a false picture of me.

That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions.”

Nantambu had surrendered himself to the Louisiana State Police and was charged with “resisting an officer” and “disturbing the peace.” The authorities made it clear that the performer had permission to be on the field, but not to demonstrate.