Who is Homer Laffoon? Anne Heche’s son reaches “agreement” with Kate star’s creditors three years after mom’s tragic death

Late actress Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, who was appointed as the administrator of her estate, has secured a "tentative agreement that will need Court approval, once finalised," said Laffoon's lawyer.

His attorney claimed that the late actress's son is "cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved without litigation," according to court documents received by US Weekly.

"The relatively unusual circumstances of [Heche’s] passing (a vehicle crash into a home) and the resulting potential litigation required [Laffoon] to devote a substantial amount of time to evaluating claims and negotiating a potential settlement to move the administration forward," they added.

In August 2022, Anne Hache was involved in a car accident when her blue Mini Cooper "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," which was also engulfed in heavy fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department at the time.

Following the accident, Hache was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre and was later transferred to Grossman Burn Centre, where she was declared dead on August 11, 2022.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain, and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer said in a statement to E! News.

According to court documents filed on Monday, November 3 and obtained by US Weekly, Homer Laffoon, 23, the son of Anne Hache and her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, wrote that three claims had been filed against the estate stemming from the August 2022 car crash.

The two homeowners and the renter, Lynne Mishele of the damaged house, each sought $2 million, while Heche's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, claimed she owed him $157,000 from a 2022 loan he gave her.

According to the outlet, Homer Laffoon also stated that, besides the people demanding money from the estate, he still has other issues to deal with.

One of these involves his late mother's "various sources of income from entertainment royalties that, coupled with a lack of records, [have] created difficulty in marshalling the income into the estate."

Homer noted that he has submitted the "appropriate paperwork with SAG-AFTRA to take possession of royalty payments made to [Heche] or her business entities for her prior works in the entertainment industry."

He also claimed that the estate is "insolvent" and that he only found around $200,000 in total assets, according to two financial reports he filed, which include:

76,000 in a bank account

$50,000 in a company called Celestia Films

An interest in her podcast company with her friend Heather Duffy

$25,000 in furniture

$10,000 in residuals

$1,500 in book royalties,

An uncashed check for $25,000

After his mother passed away, Homer requested to be named the administrator of Anne's estate, listing himself and his younger brother Atlas as the entitled to her assets.

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor," the filing said.

They continued:

"Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor."

However, Atlas's father, James Tupper, objected to Homer's request, alleging that Hache had emailed her will to him in 2011.

"My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," the email read.

Homer was eventually appointed as the administrator of Hache's estate on November 30, 2022:

"We believe the court reached the correct result this morning, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us. With Mr. Tupper's allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication," said his attorney at the time.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the cause of Anne Hache's death was accidental, due to inhalation and thermal injuries.