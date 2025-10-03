What happened to Anne Heche? James Tupper lost mother of his son in 2022

Actress Anne Heche arrives at Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel (Image via Getty)

Anne Heche, the mother of Canadian actor James Tupper's son, tragically passed away in a car accident in August 2022. According to multiple outlets, her blue Mini Cooper caught fire when it crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, which also became engulfed in "heavy fire," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heche was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in critical condition. According to NBC4 Los Angeles, she was later transferred to Grossman Burn Center. She was declared dead on August 11, 2022.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend," a spokesperson for the actress told People Magazine at the time.

As per the outlet, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially determined that Anne's death was accidental. She was also not under the influence of any drugs, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Statements from Anne Heche's kids

Following her passing, Anne Heche's son Homer, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, released a statement about his mother's passing on behalf of himself and his brother Atlas, whom Anne welcomed with ex-boyfriend James Tupper.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," Homer said in a statement to People Magazine.

A few days later, Homer released a statement expressing his gratitude to Hollywood Forever Cemetery for their support during a difficult time:

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever [Cemetery] for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

He continued:

"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Meanwhile, in a tribute honoring Anne Heche by the Los Angeles Inquisitor titled Call Me Anne… A Tribute, Atlas remembered his mother, stating:

"My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."

Anne Celeste Heche gained widespread recognition from her dual role as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera Another World. She later appeared in several hit films, including Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Six Days.