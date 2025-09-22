Who is Hopena Pokipala? Accident report triggers tributes for professional Tahitian paddle shaper

The reports of Hopena Pokipala's death surfaced on social media recently (Image via Instagram/@hopenapokipala)

Multiple social media reports have emerged, claiming Hopena Pokipala, a Tahitian canoe paddler and a small business owner, died after being involved in a UTV accident. The unverified claims were also corroborated by Keanu Cazimero, a Facebook friend of Pokipala, who penned a heartfelt tribute in a post that reads:

“Hopena Pokipala. Rest in peace my brother. You were taken way too soon from us. Fck brah. I literally just saw you and shook your hand two weeks ago at the beach.”

Cazimero added:

“I’m so sorry Alie. I am praying for you with every fiber in my body 😔 from the SJV days in Kailua to Sandy’s sessions. You did what you could in life bro. Rest easy 💔”

For those unaware, Hopena Pokipala, a Hawaiian with Tahitian heritage, was born and raised in Kailua, Hawaii. According to ReynSpooner.com, the 30-year-old has also been a well-known canoe paddler and paddle shaper, who built his canoe Hoku Alakai (Guiding Star).

Hopena is an alumnus of Kamehameha Kapālama High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in International Business and Marketing from the Shidler School of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He has been a longshoreman for Hawaiʻi Stevedores Inc., per pokipalaforhawaii.com.

Last year, Hopena Pokipala also ran for the Hawaii House of Representatives District 51, but lost the Democratic primary election to the incumbent Lisa Marten. Apart from his political career, Pokipala co-founded Oysters Hawaii with Allison Chu, his partner and fiancée.

Chu, a beauty pageant contestant-turned-actor, is a former Miss Hawaii and Miss Hawaii USA. She announced her engagement to Hopena Pokipala in December 2025, after he proposed on her birthday. Allison Chu shared pictures from the birthday party-turned-proposal and wrote:

“best birthday ever🥹 I said yes to @hopenapokipala to forever 💍💞mahalo @mattkuji for these beautiful photos💗”

Tributes pour in after the reports of Hopena Pokipala’s accident surfaced on social media

On Sunday, September 21, the unconfirmed news reports of the politician and entrepreneur’s death emerged on the internet. Per the social media claims, Pokipala died after a UTV accident on Saturday. The unverified reports quickly triggered tributes on the final Instagram post of the Hawaiian.

“Love you braddah! 🪽,” @terrencebasug wrote.

“Rest in Aloha my braddah ❤️,” @markstinton added.

“😢sad to hear this news.. fam. May you rest in love 🙏🏼🙏🏼😭,” @realprincessmae commented.

“RiP bro, the childhood memories will last forever in my heart brother 😓👍🏻🙏🏻✝️,” @b.e.a.u.k.n.o.w.s said.

“RIP. Remember growing up sharing the lineup & conversations with you at pipe littles as a kid. You grew up to be a great waterman and a kind hearted braddah. Gone too soon,” @keawelong recounted.

According to the social media reports, Hopena Pokipala was driving a UTV (utility task vehicle) on Saturday, which collided with another vehicle, leading to his death. However, the Honolulu Police Department or Pokipala’s family has yet to confirm whether he was the person who died in the accident.

Per the authorities, a 30-year-old was travelling northbound on Hihimanu Street in the Waimanalo area. The UTV operator reportedly “disregarded a posted stop sign at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway.” The UTV operator had a collision with a 74-year-old motorist.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the 30-year-old male was ejected from his vehicle upon impact and was critically injured. Later, the UTV operator was pronounced dead at a hospital. At the same time, the 74-year-old motorist is still in serious condition, per the police.

The UTV operator’s death is the 62nd traffic fatality of 2025, compared to 31 deaths from last year. The Honolulu Police Department is still investigating the accident.