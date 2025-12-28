Is Sydney Sweeney dating Christian Pulisic? Soccer star debunks viral rumor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is not dating US soccer star Christian Pulisic. The captain of the US Men's National Team was forced to debunk rumors that he was romantically involved with the Euphoria star after she broke up with Jonathan Davion in March.

The soccer star set the record straight in a comment on Instagram on December 28. He commented under a Motivating Sports Instagram post saying that he's rumored to be dating Sydney Sweeney:

"Fake news guys let's stop with the silly rumor."

He further set the record straight in his Instagram Stories, asking people to stop making up stories about his personal life. Christian Pulisic wrote:

"Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people's lives."

The rumors that Christian Pulisic and Sydney Sweeney were dating started on December 25. Italian gossip column Gazzetta reported that the unconfirmed romance rumor started with a post from Bomber's DNA on Instagram.

The rumor has only gained traction online since then, forcing the US soccer star to set the record straight.

Christian Pulisic and Sydney Sweeney are in relationships with different people

It's unclear how the speculations that Christian Pulisic and Sydney Sweeney are dating exploded, since the two are already in a relationship with different people. Pulisic has been in a steady relationship with pro golfer Alexa Melton since June 2024.

Pulisic and Melton were first spotted together at the US Women's Open in the soccer star's home state of Pennsylvania. He revealed in his self-titled docuseries, Pulisic, that he "slid in her DMs."

They have also been in red carpet events together. Melton was Pulisic's date at AC Milan's 125th Anniversary party in December last year.

As for Sydney Sweeney, she's been dating Scooter Braun since early September. People reported about an exclusive source on December 1 saying that the couple is "going strong" and that "they are in a committed relationship and things are serious."

The update came after Sweeney and Braun had been spotted multiple times during the fall and the holiday season. They were pictured holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles in September and then kissing while sitting on a rock at Central Park in November.

People also reported from another source that Sydney Sweeney's friends and family are "really happy" with her relationship with Scooter Braun.

The same source told the outlet that Braun's friends are similarly thrilled about their relationship after his divorce.

Scooter Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen but they divorced in 2022. They share three children together. Sydney Sweeney was never married but she was engaged to Jonathan Davion in 2022 until they called it off and decided to split early in 2025.

