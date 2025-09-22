“The lack of energy for her?”: Internet calls out Miss International Queen 2025 contestants for celebrating the runner-up instead of the winner

Miss International Queen's runner-up apologized after her interview led to criticism on social media (Image via Facebook/Miss International Queen Pageant)

Miss International Queen 2025 is creating headlines after social media users witnessed a moment that left them disappointed. Notably, United States-based Midori Monet emerged as the winner of this year’s contest, with Olivia Lauren and Ha Tam Nhu as runner-up.

However, a video from the event has gone viral on social media, where the contestants are spotted jumping and celebrating Olivia while Monet was standing alone in front of the stage.

A few of the contestants standing near Olivia then slowly approached Midori to congratulate her on the victory, and some others were still standing near Monet and speaking to her. At one point, the remaining contestants went towards Midori, and they were seen hugging her.

The clip from Miss International Queen 2025, held last week on was originally shared through TikTok. The behavior of the contestants led to heavy criticism towards them on different platforms as they seemingly ignored the winner completely on stage in the beginning.

Netizens took to X to share their reactions, with one of them questioning why the contestants did not show the same level of energy for the winner of Miss International Queen.

“This is disgusting, the lack of energy for her??”, @stanshtvs wrote.

Another person also criticized the fact that contestants were jumping for someone who got the second spot in the competition.

“This is the first time I’d see people jumping for 2nd place”, @shiroktsunechan commented .

An individual also claimed that the same thing has allegedly happened with the winner of Miss Mexico for this year.

“Unfortunately, this is “normal” in many beauty pageants when the contestants don’t like the winner. The same thing happened with the winner of miss Mexico 2025”, @barbiekurnikova said on X .

People even praised Midori Minet, addressing the reasons that made her a winner instead of the other contestants.

“She won and not someone else in the room, her dress was beautiful”, @gothkuro stated . “Good thing she won, no one there deserved the crown, that’s so embarrassing for them”, @kuuroishi wrote on X .

Miss International Queen USA runner-up apologizes for her recent interview

As mentioned, Olivia Lauren was the runner-up with Ha Tam Nhu at Miss International Queen USA. However, Lauren started trending after she spoke to a reporter after the competition, making certain claims that led to different reactions.

Multiple videos of Olivia Lauren have gone viral, with one of them featuring her seemingly referring to the winner and the other runner-up, as she says:

“Throughout our stay here I was bullied every single day by those two. I was hurt, I was pushed around and literal rocks were thrown at me.”

In another video , Olivia said that she was told during the competition that she looks like a man. While she was questioned about the winner, Lauren stated that the “organization is gonna have a lot of work to do” based on the choice they have made. Olivia addressed the reason for her answer, stating that the competition was “beyond beauty.”

Lauren later took to her Instagram handle to apologize for the words she used during the interview. She expressed gratitude for being able to participate in the competition and added:

“If some of my words about the theme sounded confusing, please know I never meant to question the competition or its results. Winning is only part of the journey. What matters most to me is the growth, the lessons, and the friendships I have gained.”

23 contestants participated in this year’s Miss International Queen USA. While Olivia is a resident of Cuba, the second runner-up, Ha Tam Nhu, is from Vietnam.