Does Erika Kirk have Saturn symbol on her hand? Viral post explored

There is no evidence of Erika Kirk having a Saturn symbol on her hand (Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk, who succeeded her late husband as the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO, has recently been the subject of discussions online, with many voicing support for her following a personal tragedy.

The entrepreneur-podcaster also sparked conspiracy theories last week, when she shared casket images and video. A section of internet users pointed out a scar on Erika Kirk’s hand and likened it to the Saturn symbol (♄). One such viral post also led to speculations of occult or satanic beliefs.

Despite the theories, there’s no verified evidence that Erika has the Saturn symbol on her hand. The online users have appeared to misinterpret the low-resolution images of what might be a symbol, scar, or vein. Furthermore, Erika Kirk has not addressed the social media rumors.

However, the TPUSA has continued to wear her husband’s blood-stained pendant. According to a recent interview with The New York Times, Erika was wearing the St. Michael pendant that Charlie had on when he was shot at Utah Valley University (UVU). Robert Draper of the NYT writes:

“The medics had ripped it [St. Michael pendant] from his body while attempting to stop the bleeding. A trace of blood remained in the crevice of the cross.”

During the interview, Erika also opened up about not being able to go to her bedroom after Charlie’s death. She told the interviewer:

“To this day, I can’t go into my bedroom. I’m rotating where I sleep.”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, at a “Prove Me Wrong” event at UVU, during his American Comeback Tour. The authorities caught a 22-year-old suspect named Tyler Robinson within two days of the assassination. The TPUSA CEO, who recently gave a speech during Charlie Kirk’s memorial, also mentioned the murder accused.

Erika Kirk forgives Tyler Robinson, the assassination suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

The late TPUSA co-founder was honored at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, September 21. Many notable figures, including President Donald Trump, spoke at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Erika Kirk also delivered a speech honoring the life of her late spouse, while she briefly talked about Tyler Robinson.

She mentioned Charlie Kirk’s aim to help the young men and said:

“Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West. The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consumed with resentment, anger, and hate. Charlie wanted to help them.”

She shared how Charlie wanted those young men to “have a home with Turning Point USA.” Erika asserted that her husband went to the UVU campus attempting to show the young people “a better path and a better life.” She added:

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.”

Erika forgave Tyler Robinson, as she remarked:

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do.”

Erika asserted that the “answer to hate is not hate.” She also spoke about TPUSA continuing to hold debates and dialogue. Erika Kirk also described the First Amendment, right to free speech, as the “most human amendment” and remarked that no assassin will ever stop them from standing for their rights.