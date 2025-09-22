What was Gary Busey accused of? Actor sentenced to 2 years' probation after pleading guilty to charges

Actor Gary Busey attends the NBCUniversal 2013 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa (Image via Getty)

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact charges, which stem from a 2020 horror movie convention.

For context, in August 2022, three women accused Gary of inappropriately touching them during an autograph signing meet-and-greet at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

According to the Courier Post, a probable cause statement alleged that Gary brought his face near a woman's breast and "asked her where she got them, before attempting to unlatch her bra strap," and was also accused of touching the clothed buttocks of at least two female fans during a photoshoot.

Due to this, the actor was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, and was arrested at a Cherry Hill hotel in August 2022, per US Weekly.

However, at the time, the actor denied the allegations, claiming that the women were lying in a 2022 interview with TMZ.

"It was a partner, a camera lady and me, and two girls ... it took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not. Nothing happened, it's all false," Gary claimed.

Subsequently, on July 31, he pleaded guilty to "touching the buttocks of a female over the clothing," during a virtual court appearance. He also claimed that "it was not an accidental touching."

He had faced a maximum sentence of five years’ probation and a $500 fine.

Additionally, the prosecutors dismissed three other counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, per The Guardian.

Meanwhile, speaking about his probation, which occurred during a virtual court appearance on Thursday, September 18, Busey's lawyer stated:

"Mr. Busey is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity," Blair Zwillman said on Saturday, September 20.

Gary Busey's attorney requests a fine only, citing health issues

During the hearing, Gary Busey's attorney requested the judge impose only fines, considering the actor's age, health issues, and residence in California, per ABC 6.

According to the Courier Post, Busey's attorney cited "early dementia" and mobility issues.

However, the Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue denied the request, stating probation was necessary because the actor had previously served probationary terms in 2007 for trespass and disorderly conduct/fighting, including a hit-and-run in 2001.

"In the interest of justice, I am sentencing this defendant to two years' probation," the judge said.

Meanwhile, Busey's attorney added:

"He spends a lot of time at home with family and he’s not actively pursuing … any types of commercial ventures, in which he’s seeking to have his photograph taken."

Busey, who did not say much during the hearing and asked for one bathroom break, was ordered to have no contact with the victim and has 45 days to decide if he wants to appeal the sentence in a higher court.

The actor is also allowed to request his probation in California.

Gary Busey, father to three children from former relationships, earned an Oscar nomination for his role in 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story.