“What is happening?”: Erika Kirk hand gesture at end of Charlie Kirk memorial sparks satanic ritual theories online

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Slain conservative influencer, Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk is going viral on social media after she made a peculiar hand gesture at the end of her husband’s memorial service on September 21 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

At the service, Erika, who came on stage after President Donald Trump finished speaking, could be seen raising her hand during an emotional moment and made a gesture resembling a horn.

Erika’s gesture sent the internet into a tizzy as fans and supporters Charlie Kirk rushed to decipher his widow’s message. Many netizens were confused by Erika’s usage of what seemed to be devil horns, hinting to the gesture’s satanic symbolism.

Supporters took to social media platforms to discuss the contrary nature of Erika’s gesture, given that she is a professing Christian who emphasizes the importance of faith in her and her family’s life.

Many supporters also shared that the gesture used by Erika is also often used in rock concerts owing to its satanic symbolism.

A netizen took to X to share that Erika probably did not understand the symbolism of the gesture she used and wrote,

“What is happening? Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?! I hope she doesn’t realize what she’s doing, but this is definitely suspicious!”

What is happening? Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?!

I hope she doesn't realize what she's doing, but this is definitely suspicious!

An Internet user posted a photograph of Erika standing beside President Trump and extending her hand into the gesture which netizens are calling a satanic symbol, and remarked,

“Very interesting hand sign by Erika Kirk”

Another supporter posted a graphic about the link between the devil horns satanic symbol and a gesture which is used in the rock music genre, and hinting to Erika’s action going viral on internet and added,

“Before the internet breaks over Erika Kirk’s hand symbol, check this out…”

Hinting to the absurdity of the hand gesture that Erika used, another netizen observed,

“Erika Kirk just signed off doing the devil horns hand symbol standing next to Donald Trump after his speech at the end of Charlie Kirk’s Memorial.”

While many netizens were confused by Erika Kirk’s usage of the ‘devil horns’ hand gesture, other clarified the actual meaning of the young widow’s action

As Erika Kirk’s hand gesture towards the end of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service sparked confusion and began going viral on social media, some netizens familiar with the American Sign Language sought to clarify what the widow must have meant.

Taking to X, a fan went into the detail of the gesture and explained why it was being confused with the devil horns symbol.

Writing that Erika probably made a gesture of love while paying a tribute to her husband, the fan wrote,

“Erika Kirk’s hand gesture at the end of the Charlie Kirk funeral probably concerned or puzzled many. The thumb extended out, like Erika did, means “I love you” in sign language. The thumb tucked in is the symbol for devil’s horns.”

Erika Kirk's hand gesture at the end of the Charlie Kirk funeral probably concerned or puzzled many. The thumb extended out, like Erika did, means "I love you" in sign language. The thumb tucked in is the symbol for devil's horns.

Another fan echoed the fact that Erika was probably expressing her love for Charlie Kirk with her hand gesture, and added that netizens on X had taken the satanic symbol comparison too far. The fan wrote,

“PSA: Erika Kirk's hand sign at the end was sign language for I love you. Not a satanic hand sign. Dear lord...please give me strength on this app.”

Despite the confusion around Erika Kirk’s hand gesture, the memorial held for her husband Charlie Kirk was a mega event which was attended by thousands of people paying their tributes to the conservative activist who was shot earlier in the month while speaking at the Utah Valley University.

Now Erika will be taking over as the CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization founded by her husband.