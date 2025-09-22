Candace Owens rants over not being invited to Charlie Kirk memorial as she claims Erika Kirk in “full control”

Candace Owens clarified a few other things related to her not being invited to Charlie Kirk's memorial (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens has recently made some other claims, seemingly referring to not being invited to Charlie Kirk’s memorial. The claims were made a day before the political commentator said in a video shared on her YouTube channel that she won’t be attending the memorial as it has been organized by the “feds.”

In an episode of her podcast, which aired on September 19, 2025, Candace was heard speaking about Charlie’s wife Erika, alleging that the latter was in “full control.” Candace Owens said that she has been asked different questions by a lot of people, including whether she spoke to Erika in the past.

Candace then displayed a screenshot of an email she reportedly received from Daily Mail, questioning whether she was attending the memorial in Arizona, or planning to speak at the place, or if she was asked to come to the memorial. Owens addressed the same by saying:

“Why would I ask to be a part like, like, this is obviously, Erika, is in, like full control. I would hope she’s in full control. But I don’t know. Because I’m hearing some stories about donors that are pushing things.”

Candace continued reading the mail and clarified that she was not invited to speak at the memorial along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The political activist said that these kinds of claims are a part of a narrative that is allegedly attempting to show that she and Charlie Kirk did not speak to each other for years. Owens opened up on her bond with Kirk, as she was heard stating in the video:

“Charlie and I never for a single second stop being friends ever. Never happened. They can’t produce one shot of evidence to that effect. Nope. Just donors. And the donors at Turning Point need to be investigated, because what I’m hearing, like I said, from Turning Point sources is not good. And guess what? If it’s got to be me, and you need to hate me forever, that’s totally fine.”

Candace Owens criticized by Charlie Kirk’s pastor for spreading different theories

Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, during his appearance at Utah Valley University. Multiple personalities reacted to the heartbreaking news at the time. However, Candace Owens’ reaction resulted in a response from Rob McCoy.

For the unversed, McCoy currently serves as the co-chairman for the faith division of Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA. According to The Independent, Rob’s response was to the conspiracy theories that were being spread by Owens after Kirk died.

A statement from Rob was obtained by The Babylon Bee’s managing editor, Joel Berry, who shared the same through X on September 16, 2025. Rob started by saying that Charlie was his close friend and referred to Kirk’s bonding with Owens, as he stated:

“Charlie Kirk was a friend to Candace Owens and never publicly spoke poorly of her though he disagreed with her. He never operated nor entertained gossip or innuendo concerning Candace.”

McCoy even added some advice for Candace, writing that a “friend loves at all times”, and continued:

“I only wish at this tragic time of mourning she would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her. He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers.”

As of this writing, Owens has not responded to Rob McCoy’s viral statement on any platform.