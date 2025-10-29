Candace Owens believes she and Charlie Kirk were assigned "handlers" who worked "intentionally" to pull them apart

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 07: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on September 07, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. This taping marks the first time that the show was filmed and aired in the same day. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens posted yet another video on YouTube speaking about Charlie Kirk's assassination. In the video, Candace touches on multiple topics, including believing that she and Kirk were assigned "handlers." Speaking further on the same, Candace Owens said,

"I believe and I'm saying this retrospectively that from that moment onward, Charlie and I were assigned handlers... I now very much believe that I've had handlers since 2018. And things were done intentionally to pull me and Charlie apart."

While talking on this matter, Candace mentioned certain names like Rick Rubin and writer David Horowitz. According to Owens, sometime in 2019, a clip began getting circulated which suggested that Candace was justifying the actions of Hitler. Explaining the impact of the allegations to be "heavy", she added that she didn't realise at the time that "this was a matrix of people who wanted to pull me and Charlie apart."

Candace then revealed that Prager University CEO Marissa Streit took her to the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Candace Owens reportedly wanted to apologize just to prove that she had no hatred for Jews. According to her, shortly after this, the situation began calming down for her and her "reputation was restored temporarily."

Candace Owens claimed that Charlie Kirk always used to believe that he was going to die in a tragic manner

In the latest video that Candace Owens posted on YouTube, she shared some instances involving Charlie Kirk dating back to 2018. According to Owens, he always believed that he was going to die in a tragic manner. She added that from 2018, he started having vivid dreams that made him believe that something big was going to happen.

In the video, Candace further revealed that at the time she wanted to connect with Kanye West, as she felt that he didn't want to be a part of the system. According to her, Ye could be someone who would support her Blexit movement. She then showed some messages from a chat seemingly with Kirk, in which he called Ye his "soul brother" and said that he loved the rapper.

Candace believed that in April 2018, they experienced some sort of energy shift that they couldn't explain. Candace again showed a few messages seemingly exchanged with Charlie Kirk. She sent him tweets by media personality Mike Cernovich, who then posted about the energy shifts. According to Candace, the posts have since been deleted from social media.

Further in the video, Candace Owens highlighted how so many people in the limelight have served in the military or have a military background. To corroborate her point, she referred to individuals associated with Kirk. This included Andrew Kolvet, Rob McCoy, and Tyler Bowyer.

At one point in time, she also claimed that the doctor who worked on Charlie Kirk after the attack last month had served in the military. She even made a reference to Mr. Beast, describing him as "the biggest person on YouTube." According to Owens, his parents have served in the military.

Candace Owens has been quite a vocal individual since Charlie Kirk's death on September 10.