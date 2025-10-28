Did Charlie Kirk predict his early death? Candace Owens' texts with the late activist explored

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 27, Candace Owens reposted a tweet that shared screenshots of alleged text messages exchanged between the late Charlie Kirk and her.

🚨 NEW: Candace Owens shares private texts between her and Charlie Kirk, where he predicts his early death:



Kirk: "I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution. I believe you (referring to Owens) were the piece god meant me to meet that will finish the fight." pic.twitter.com/BLbMSqBwtG — James Li (@5149jamesli) October 27, 2025

In the thread, the conservative influencer praised Owens as "the Iron Lady of America," which was followed by his hesitation about not seeing "this whole thing through". Kirk then allegedly told her a "true prophecy" that he knew in his gut but hoped to be wrong. His exact words were:

"I am not sure if I will live to see the end of this revolution... Since the beginning of tpusa I knew in my gut that I might get wiped out at any time."

While Kirk did not offer any explanation behind his theory, Owens considered it to be a "fear manifestation," which he dismissed.

The tweet has received a mixed reaction in the comments section, with some netizens questioning why the podcaster didn't bring the text messages to light immediately after Charlie Kirk's death.

Others questioned the absence of a time stamp in the screenshots, with some even pointing out that the grammatical errors and misspellings didn't sound like Kirk at all.

Charlie Kirk's murder suspect scored a win in court

🇺🇸 Judge Allows Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Civilian Clothes in Court — Tyler Robinson, 22, granted pretrial attire to preserve innocence presumption; restraints required, no photos of them. (ABC News, BBC) #Crime #USA #KirkCase pic.twitter.com/xZPVmpPa8L — The LoneSharQ (@SharQwaQ) October 28, 2025

As Candace Owens continues to share new conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death, the trial against his suspected murderer, Tyler Robinson, progresses in court.

The 22-year-old, who faces charges of aggravated murder against the late activist, has yet to make a physical appearance in court since the trial began.

In his latest hearing on Monday (October 27), however, Robinson didn't even show his face. He spoke briefly in the trial, while his call was connected in an off-camera mode.

Moreover, a motion submitted by Robinson's attorney to allow him to wear normal clothes during these appearances was also approved by Judge Tony Graf.

Judge Graf notified both parties that if they wished to limit news cameras in the courtroom, they could submit motions to that effect.

He also explained the reason behind his decision to postpone the hearing scheduled for this week (October 30), which was to give the lawyers more time for discovery and briefing.

​Tyler Robinson, who is currently being held in the Utah County Jail without bail, potentially faces life imprisonment if convicted of the charges pressed against him.