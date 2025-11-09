Lenny Wilkens dies at 88: NBA mourns Hall of Famer and Seattle icon (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Lenny Wilkens, a basketball icon who left a lasting impact as both a player and coach, died on Sunday, at 88. The NBA world grieves for the sole person to make both the league's 75th Anniversary Team and its list of 15 Greatest Coaches.

“Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA – as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors. So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time.

“But even more impressive than Lenny’s basketball accomplishments, which included two Olympic gold medals and an NBA championship, was his commitment to service – especially in his beloved community of Seattle where a statue stands in his honor. He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Lenny’s wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee; and all those throughout the NBA community who were fortunate to be touched by Lenny’s leadership and generosity.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oZQpUiuHkT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 9, 2025

Golden State coach Steve Kerr mourns Lenny's death.

“An unbelievable man,” he said. “Just an incredible man. I think he’s the only guy I know who’s a Hall of Fame player and Hall of Fame coach,” Kerr said. “Two different ways, maybe there’s one or two others. I didn’t watch him play, I wasn’t old enough to see him play but reading about his game and how talented he was and that he ends up breaking the all-time wins record as a coach. What a career.”

Lenny Wilkens’ early life and playing career in the NBA

Wilkens grew up in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant area. He shone in his college basketball career at Providence becoming an All-American twice.

The St. Louis Hawks picked him sixth overall in the 1960 NBA Draft kicking off a pro career that lasted over ten years and included several All-Star picks.

From 1963 to 1965, Wilkens earned All-Star honors three years in a row and soon became one of the top playmakers in the league.

In 1968, the Seattle SuperSonics traded for him giving up Walt Hazzard. This started one of the best parts of his career. Wilkens topped the NBA in assists in 1970 and won the All-Star Game MVP award in 1971.

In his later playing years, he took on coaching duties too first with Seattle and then with the Portland Trail Blazers. After he stopped playing, he became a full-time coach.

Wilkens is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Leesha, Randy, and Jamee.