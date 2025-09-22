"Production rigged the votes": Love Island Games fans react to Mert and Solène's elimination

Solène and Mert (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Love Island Games season 2 returned with a new episode on September 21, 2025.

The segment saw Solène Favreau and Mert Okatan receive the fewest votes from the show's fans and get dumped from the villa.

They were one of the couples among the bottom three, alongside Andrea Carmona and Toby Aromolaran, as well as Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell.

The elimination did not follow the usual pattern, which sent the couple with the lowest votes home. Instead, there was a twist involved in the process.

Each pair in danger was given a choice: leave their fate up to chance by pulling a heart from a box, which could either say ‘safe’ or ‘dumped,’ or reveal which couple received the fewest votes from America.

Andrea and Toby opted to open the box, while the remaining two couples chose to await America’s verdict.

Nicola and Isaiah were saved by the public’s vote, despite having the ‘dumped’ heart in the box.

Meanwhile, Solène and Mert had the ‘safe’ heart, but their decision to go with the votes cost them their safety in the competition. As a result, they were dumped from the villa.

Love Island Games fans on X were disappointed with Solène and Mert’s elimination, with many saying production retained Isaiah to push his storyline with ex Sydney, who is set to return to the show as the latest bombshell.

“production rigged the votes and sent solene & mert home so the isaiah & sydney storyline could happen,” a netizen commented.

Many Love Island Games fans were displeased with the outcome.

“Solene and mert going home…AMERICA how could you kill the drama like this,” a fan wrote.

“SOLENE AND MERT GOING HOME WASNT ON MY BINGO CARD,” another one commented.

“Whenever I catch the executive that called in public votes for games… Solene really was the most funny, cracked girl in there, and Mert had something going with Lucinda…” an X user reacted.

Other Love Island Games viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“This is so f**ked up. Solène and Mert earned safety in the challenge and they took it away for a dumb twist. Of course Americans wouldn’t vote for them since we can’t even watch their seasons in the USA,” a person wrote.

“I’m actually actually devastated cause wdym we won’t be seeing THEE Solène anymore also Mert and Lucinda’s relationship kinda moved me idc, I hate yall for saving the Amaya papaya 2.0 frl,” another netizen posted.

“Y’all sending Solene and Mert home but keeping Isaiah and ole girl boring a**? America really know how to ruin a show,” a fan wrote.

Love Island Games season 2 bid farewell to Mert Okatan and Solène Favreau

Episode 6 saw the elimination of Mert and Solène, after Charlie was sent packing in episode 3.

Viewers first saw Mert in seasons 2 and 3 of Love Island Netherlands & Belgium. He won the second season of the series alongside his partner Joan Pronk.

However, their relationship failed to last outside the show, as they parted ways more than a year after filming ended.

Mert reappeared as a Casa Amor bombshell in the following season, where he finished in third place, coupled with Sunita Sophia.

Despite their chemistry, Mert and Sunita broke up within weeks of the show’s ending.

As for Solène, viewers recognized her from season 2 of Love Island France and season 12 of Below Deck.

The 26-year-old entered the villa on day one, hoping to make connections, but her journey ended sooner than expected.

She starred in season 3 of Love Island France, where she finished in third place alongside Nicolò Ferrari. Despite the feat, the pair parted ways shortly after the finale.

Solène then made her reality TV comeback by starring on Bravo’s Below Deck season 12 as a rookie stew, where she often got into conflicts for prioritizing her love life over work.

Fans were displeased with Solène and Mert’s elimination, with many saying Solène was entertaining and that Mert deserved a chance to explore his connection with Lucinda.

Stay tuned for updates.